Ozzie Newsome hints at 'surprise' first-round pick (if Ravens don't trade out)

Could Ozzie Newsome deliver a shocker in his last draft as the Baltimore Ravens general manager?

That's what Newsome seemed to suggest at the Ravens' pre-draft press conference. Speaking about how he caught some off guard in 1996 when he went with offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden as his first-ever pick, Newsome wouldn't rule out going against the grain on what will be his final first-round pick.

"You might be surprised at who we pick at 16 this year -- if we pick at 16," Newsome said.

The ultimate jaw-dropper would be a quarterback. The Ravens can part ways with quarterback Joe Flacco as early as next season, and Louisville's Lamar Jackson should be available in the middle of the first round.

But owner Steve Bisciotti scoffed in February when asked if it was time for the franchise to start thinking about life after Flacco. If Baltimore was going to select a quarterback, it's more likely the team will do so in second or third rounds, particularly after how team officials raved about the depth of this quarterback class.

Another unexpected move would be drafting a defensive player. The Ravens' biggest needs are improving the NFL's No. 27 offense, but Baltimore could see more value in someone like Alabama inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, who would upgrade the spot next to Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley. It would be more jarring if Baltimore chose Alabama's Da'Ron Payne, especially after Bisciotti ruled out taking a defensive tackle in the first round.

Other picks that would be described as surprising include picking a center in the first round for the first time in franchise history (Iowa's James Daniels is the top-rated one) or using another top pick on a cornerback (Iowa's Josh Jackson could be available).

The most popular picks for the Ravens in recent mock drafts are Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

While Newsome believes the Ravens could surprise, assistant general manager Eric DeCosta believes he has an excellent feel for how the top half of the first round will unfold.

"I think I can predict the first 16 picks, at least the players that go in the top 16," DeCosta said. "Now, once you get out of the top 15, it's anybody's guess."

As Newsome indicated, the Ravens aren't sold on sticking at No. 16. Baltimore was in the same spot in last year's draft, and the Ravens attempted to trade up and back.

"We're right there in that sweet spot at 16, where we might get a great player or we might get a lot of action of other teams wanting to come up," DeCosta said. "We may have the chance to go up and get a great player. There are all these different combinations. I kind of feel like I know who the players are going to be, but I'm not sure like what our involvement is going to be in that because we're right there on that cusp of sort of being in that fertile area right at the top or being in that really nice area back where there are going to be a lot of good players available."