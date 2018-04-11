From Ray Lewis to Kyle Boller: Ranking Ozzie Newsome's 181 draft picks

A ranking of Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome's 181 draft picks, which are weighted by impact of player on franchise and the round in which the player was drafted:

1. LB Ray Lewis (first round, 1996): He will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NFL history. Few can match Lewis' Hall of Fame career: Two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, two Super Bowl rings, 13 Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl MVP award.

2. OT Jonathan Ogden (first round, 1996): The cleanest prospect in Ravens history with prototypical size, elite athleticism and outstanding character. Ogden went to the Pro Bowl in each of his final 11 seasons in the NFL, making left tackle a marquee position again.

Ozzie Newsome struck gold twice in the first round of the 1996 draft, picking Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden. Kirby Lee/Getty Images

3. FS Ed Reed (first round, 2002): The Hall of Fame awaits Reed next year. The 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Reed led the league in interceptions for three seasons.

4. OL Marshal Yanda (third round, 2007): He has gone from the 12th offensive lineman drafted that year to one of the game's top blockers. Yanda has gone to six consecutive Pro Bowls and was named the best offensive lineman in the league in 2016 by Pro Football Focus.

5. LB Terrell Suggs (first round, 2003): The most dominant pass-rusher in franchise history, Suggs has recorded 125.5 sacks, which ranks 17th all-time in league history and are 55.5 more than any other Ravens player.

6. RB Ray Rice (second round, 2008): The Ravens traded back 17 spots in the second round and still landed their all-time leader in scrimmage yards (9,214).

7. DT Haloti Ngata (first round, 2006): A five-time Pro Bowl player, Ngata was considered the NFL's best interior defensive lineman in 2010-11.

8. OLB Adalius Thomas (sixth round, 2000): The most versatile player in team history is also the Ravens' best player drafted after the third round.

9. QB Joe Flacco (first round, 2008): The Ravens won their second Super Bowl because Flacco produced one of the best postseason runs by a quarterback.

10. RB Jamal Lewis (first round, 2000): The only running back drafted in the first round by the Ravens carried the offense in the 2000 Super Bowl run and produced a 2,000-yard season in 2003.

11. CB Chris McAlister (first round, 1999): The Ravens' first shutdown cornerback, McAlister forced quarterbacks to throw away from him for years before a knee injury and off-the-field issues caught up to him.

12. TE Todd Heap (first round, 2001): Overshadowed by Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates in the AFC, Heap remains the Ravens' all-time leader with 41 touchdown catches.

13. LB Peter Boulware (first round, 1997): The 1997 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Boulware finished with 70 sacks (second all-time for the Ravens), including a team-record 15 sacks in 2001.

14. WR Jermaine Lewis (fifth round, 1996): The best returner in franchise history was selected in the team's remarkable first draft.

15. LB C.J. Mosley (first round, 2014): The three-time Pro Bowl player is one of two NFL defenders (Carolina's Luke Kuechly is the other) to record at least 450 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions since 2014.

16. LB Jamie Sharper (second round, 1997): One of the Ravens' most underrated players stepped up to make key plays in the 2000 Super Bowl run.

17. DT Brandon Williams: (third round, 2013): He went from playing in Division II to becoming one of the Ravens' top run stoppers.

18. TE Dennis Pitta (fourth round, 2010): Three hip surgeries forced Flacco's best security blanket to retire.

19. DB Lardarius Webb (third round, 2009): The most physical cornerback in team history was slowed by two ACL surgeries.

20. OL Edwin Mulitalo (fourth round, 1999): He paired with Ogden to form a wall on the left side of the line.

21. LB Jarret Johnson (fourth round, 2003): He enjoyed doing most of the dirty work on a defense headlined by Pro Bowl players.

22. OL Kelechi Osemele (second round, 2012): The Ravens' second-best guard was named to his first two Pro Bowls after leaving Baltimore.

23. CB Duane Starks (first round, 1998): He struggled mightily at times but had three interceptions in the Ravens' 2000 championship run, including a 49-yard return for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

24. OL Ben Grubbs (first round, 2007): He started 70 of 74 games for the Ravens and made the Pro Bowl in 2012, his last season with the team.

25. CB Jimmy Smith (first round 2011): Physically gifted defender has missed at least four games due to injuries in five of his seven NFL seasons.

Torrey Smith is the only receiver the Ravens have drafted to produce over 1,000 yards for the team. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

26. WR Torrey Smith (second round, 2011): He's the Ravens' only drafted receiver to produce over 1,000 yards.

27. P Sam Koch (sixth round, 2006): His ability to contort punts have made him one of the top special teams players in the league.

28. OT Ronnie Stanley (first round, 2016): The expectation is he'll take a big step this season to back up his No. 6 overall draft status.

29. SS Dawan Landry (fifth round, 2006): He turned out to be the perfect complement to Reed for five seasons.

30. OT Rick Wagner (fifth round, 2013): He stabilized what had been a revolving door at right tackle before signing a big contract with Detroit.

31. RB Chester Taylor (sixth round, 2002): He showed flashes of Ray Rice before the team actually drafted Ray Rice.

32. LB Ed Hartwell (fourth round, 2001): His goal was always to be the star on defense, and he then struggled in that role for two years in Atlanta.

33. SS Kim Herring (second round, 1997): He was the only starter from that historic 2000 defense not to be re-signed the following season.

34. LB Matthew Judon (fifth round, 2016): His breakout season included 17 tackles for loss, which ranked No. 4 in the NFL.

35. CB Marlon Humphrey (first round, 2017): He looked like he could be a top-tier starter when he filled in for the injured Jimmy Smith last season.

36. FB Kyle Juszczyk (fourth round, 2013): Since 2009, he's one of Baltimore's two drafted players to reach the Pro Bowl for the Ravens (Mosley is the other).

37. OT Michael Oher (first round, 2009): "Blind Side" was physical and durable when he knew the snap count.

38. LB Courtney Upshaw (second round, 2012): He wasn't the pass-rusher everyone envisioned, but he understood the importance of setting the edge.

39. LB Pernell McPhee (fifth round, 2011): From 2011-15, McPhee ranked third in sacks for Ravens with 17, which landed him a big contract with Chicago.

40. OL Jason Brown (fourth round, 2005)

41. DL Arthur Jones (fifth round, 2010)

42. FB Le'Ron McClain (fourth round, 2007)

43. C Ryan Jensen (sixth round, 2013)

44. QB Tyrod Taylor (sixth round, 2011)

45. OL Casey Rabach (third round, 2001)

46. OL Chris Chester (second round, 2006)

47. DT Aubrayo Franklin (fifth round, 2003)

48. DB Gary Baxter (second round, 2001)

49. DT Anthony Weaver (second round, 2002)

50. LB Paul Kruger (second round, 2009)

Notable: Brown, Jones and Kruger failed live up to their big contracts elsewhere. Taylor has gone on to start for two teams (Buffalo and Cleveland). Chester enjoyed a long career away from Baltimore, retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL.

51. LB Cornell Brown (sixth round, 1997)

52. C Jeff Mitchell (fifth round, 1997)

53. OT Tony Pashos (fifth round, 2003)

54. RB Buck Allen (fourth round, 2015)

55. CB Tavon Young (fourth round, 20916)

56. DT Timmy Jernigan (second round, 2014)

57. OT Jared Gaither (supplemental draft, fifth round, 2007)

58. DB Chad Williams (sixth round, 2002)

59. FB Ovie Mughelli (fourth round, 2003)

Notable: Allen was the most improved player on offense last year. Jernigan proved to be a bad fit. Gaither had the talent to take over at left tackle for Ogden, but he lacked commitment.

60. TE Ed Dickson (third round, 2010)

61. WR Brandon Stokley (fourth round, 1999)

62. RB Bernard Pierce (third round, 2012)

63. QB Derek Anderson (sixth round, 2005)

64. S Harukli Nakamura (sixth round, 2008)

65. TE Nick Boyle (fifth round, 2015)

66. TE Terry Jones (fifth round, 2002)

67. LB Za'Darius Smith (fourth round, 2015)

68. TE Quinn Sypniewski (fifth round, 2016)

69. RB Cedric Peerman (sixth round, 2009)

Notable: Dickson and Stokley enjoyed more success after leaving Baltimore. Pierce could never follow up a promising 2012 rookie season. Peerman made the Pro Bowl for Cincinnati as a special teams contributor.

70. DL Cedric Woodard (sixth round, 2000)

71. OL Alex Lewis (fourth round, 2016)

72. DL Willie Henry (fourth round, 2016)

73. DL DeAngelo Tyson (seventh round, 2012)

74. WR Demetrius Williams (fourth round, 2006)

75. WR Michael Campanaro (seventh round, 2014)

76. P Dave Zastudil (fourth round, 2012)

77. DB Derrick Martin (sixth round, 2006)

78. DL Dwan Edwards (second round, 2004)

79. OL John Urschel (fifth round, 2014)

Notable: Woodard surprisingly recorded 100 tackles after being cut as a rookie by Baltimore. One of the Ravens' strangest moves was using a fourth-round pick on a punter in 2002 after their cap purge. Urschel, the NFL's resident match genius, had more passion for the classroom than the football field, retiring before the start of training camp last year.

80. LB Antwan Barnes (fourth round, 2007)

81. RB Kenneth Dixon (fourth round, 2016)

82. LB Tyus Bowser (second round 2017)

83. OL Brian Rimpf (seventh round, 2004)

84. LB Prescott Burgess (sixth round, 2007)

85. WR Chris Moore (fourth round, 2016)

86. SS Tom Zbikowski (third round, 2008)

87. DE Brent Urban (fourth round, 2014)

88. LB Tyrus McCloud (fourth round, 1997)

89. C Nico Siragusa (fourth round, 2017)

Notable: Barnes' best season came in San Diego, where he had 11 sacks in 2011. Dixon, Urban and Siragusa will try to make an impact after being sidelined last year. Zbikowski, who was primarily a special teams player, is now a firefighter in Chicago.

90. LB Tim Williams (third round, 2017)

91. SS Chuck Clark (sixth round, 2017)

92. CB Asa Jackson (fifth round, 2012)

93. DL Carl Davis (third round, 2015)

94. LS Joe Maese (sixth round, 2001)

95. SS Gerome Sapp (sixth round, 2003)

96. QB Troy Smith (fifth round, 2007)

97. DL Chris Wormley (third round, 2017)

98. WR Tandon Doss (fourth round, 2011)

99. WR-RS Lamont Brightful (sixth round, 2002)

Notable: The Ravens feel confident Williams will get to the passer this year after disappearing as a rookie. Smith lacked the accuracy to succeed at this level, which is why he hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game since 2010.

100. CB Maurice Canady (sixth round, 2016)

101. CB Chykie Brown (fifth round, 2011)

102. DT Martin Chase (fifth round, 1998)

103. WR Clarence Moore (sixth round, 2004)

104. WR James Roe (sixth round, 1996)

105. RB Anthony Allen (seventh round, 2011)

106. TE Darren Waller (sixth round, 2015)

107. WR David Reed (fifth round, 2010)

108. OT Sammy Williams (sixth round, 1998)

109. OL Jermaine Eluemunor (fifth round, 2017)

Notable: Brown is known more for getting beat by A.J. Green for the winning score and getting kicked out of practice by coach John Harbaugh. Moore created buzz with four touchdown catches as a rookie, but he only caught five more passes after that.

110. Ralph Staten (seventh round, 1997)

111. Jason Phillips (fifth round, 2009)

112. Mike Smith (seventh round, 2005)

113. Ryan LaCasse (seventh round, 2006)

114. Anthony Poindexter (seventh round, 2009)

115. Kapron Lewis-Moore (sixth round, 2013)

116. Javin Hunter (sixth round, 2002)

117. Trent Smith (seventh round, 2003)

118. Dexter Daniels (sixth round, 1996)

119. Chris Ward (seventh round, 1997)

Notable: Staten's brief time with the Ravens was more drama-filled off the field, where he was arrested on DUI and weapons possessions charges. Poindexter and Lewis-Moore couldn't come back after suffering major injuries in college. Smith suffered one of the more gruesome injuries at M&T Bank Stadium, breaking his leg in a preseason game.

120. Dwyane Missouri (seventh round, 2001)

121. Leland Taylor (seventh round, 1997)

122. Wally Richardson (seventh round, 1997)

123. Justin Harper (seventh round, 2008)

124. Tommy Streeter (sixth round, 2012)

125. Keenan Reynolds (sixth round, 2016)

126. Aaron Mellette (seventh round, 2013)

127. Steve Lee (sixth round, 1997)

128. Marc Anthony (seventh round, 2013)

129. Josh Harris (sixth round, 2004)

Notable: At the end of the 2001 preseason, Missouri lost out on the final roster spot to nose tackle Kelly Gregg. As far as quarterbacks, Richardson finished with one career passing yard.

130. QB Keith Wenning (sixth round, 2014)

131. TE Davon Drew (fifth round, 2009)

132. CB Ryan Sutter (fifth round, 1998)

133. RB Allen Patrick (seventh round, 2008)

134. C Mike Mabry (seventh round, 2003)

135. TE Cam Quayle (seventh round, 1998)

136. WR Derek Abney (seventh round, 2004)

137. QB Wes Pate (seventh round, 2002)

138. FB Justin Green (fifth round, 2005)

139. OL Robert Myers (fifth round, 2015)

Notable: Sutter didn't make the regular-season roster for the Ravens, but he did make the cut on reality television. He was the first winner of "The Bachelorette." Quayle is the Ravens' first and only "Mr. Irrelevant," the title given to the final player selected in that year's draft.

140. OL Ramon Harewood (sixth round, 2010)

141. OL Richard Mercier (fifth round, 2000)

142. QB Jon Stark (seventh round, 1996)

143. S Antwoine Sanders (seventh round, 2003)

144. LB John Simon (fourth round, 2013)

145. TE Crockett Gillmore (third round, 2014)

146. RB Lorenzo Taliaferro (fourth round, 2014)

147. SS Terrence Brooks (third round, 2014)

148. OL Jah Reid (third round, 2011)

149. WR Ron Johnson (fourth round, 2002)

Notable: Harewood, an aspiring rocket scientist, has the distinction of being the player drafted right before Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown. Stark, the first quarterback drafted by the Ravens, was suspended as a rookie after being linked to gambling.

150. LB Roderick Green (fifth round, 2004)

151. LB Ron Rogers (sixth round, 1998)

152. CB Tray Walker (fourth round, 2015)

153. C Gino Gradkowski (fourth round, 2012)

154. WR Marcus Smith (fourth round, 2008)

155. OL David Hale (fourth round, 2008)

156. OL Adam Terry (second round, 2005)

157. DE Bronson Kaufusi (third round, 2006)

158. RB Chris Barnes (fifth round, 2001)

159. RB P.J. Daniels (fourth round, 2006)

Notable: Gradkowski graded out as one of the worst centers in the NFL during his only season as a starter. Kaufusi is entering bust range after playing only three games last season, even though Baltimore was short-handed along the defensive line at times. Barnes was so terrible that Baltimore had to sign aging Terry Allen to fill in for the injured Jamal Lewis in 2001.

160. OL Oniel Cousins (third round, 2008)

161. LB Tavares Gooden (third round, 2008)

162. RB Musa Smith (third round, 2003)

163. RB Jay Graham (third round, 1997)

164. WR Devard Darling (third round, 2004)

165. WR Mark Clayton (first round, 2005)

166. DL Terrence Cody (second round, 2010)

167. S Christian Thompson (fourth round, 2012)

168. TE Maxx Williams (second round, 2015)

169. WR Yamon Figurs (third round, 2007)

Notable: Clayton never led the team in receiving, and he had nine 100-yard receiving games. His best season was 2006, when he caught 67 passes for 939 yards and five touchdowns. Williams, the first tight end selected in 2015, has become a blocking tight end after knee surgery. Figurs recorded seven fumbles and two catches in two seasons in Baltimore.

Kyle Boller had just one game for the Ravens in which he passed for over 300 yards. AP Photo/Don Heupel

170. QB Chris Redman (third round, 2000): He was one of six quarterbacks drafted before Tom Brady and he finished with six starts for Baltimore.

171. CB David Pittman (third round, 2006): The Ravens were desperate when they drafted Pittman, who was in over his head trying to defend NFL receivers.

172. CB DeRon Jenkins (second round, 1996): The Ravens traded up to get tight end Jason Dunn, but he was drafted one spot before Baltimore was to pick. That's how the Ravens ended up with the worst cornerback in team history.

173. LB Kamalei Correa (second round, 2016): For two seasons, an undrafted rookie beat him out for a starting job.

174. WR Patrick Johnson (second round, 1998): The former track star never cracked 30 catches in a season.

175. LB Arthur Brown (second round, 2013): To compound mistakes, the Ravens traded up to get Brown, who totaled 13 tackles and no starts.

176. LB Dan Cody (second round 2005): Injuries limited him to one tackle in two games (see: Sergio Kindle).

177. LB Sergio Kindle (second round, 2010): He managed one tackle in two games after fracturing his skull from a fall down the stairs.

178. WR Travis Taylor (first round, 2000): The top-10 pick produced a grand total of two 100-yard games and didn't score a touchdown in his final 22 games with the Ravens.

179. SS Matt Elam (first round, 2013): His disappointing career can be summed up this way: one career interception, two stints on injured reserve and two arrests.

180. WR Breshad Perriman (first round, 2015): Injuries and dropped passes have resulted in this: Perriman has failed to exceed 64 yards receiving in any NFL game.

181. QB Kyle Boller (first round, 2003): A flop as a franchise quarterback, Boller had one 300-yard passing game for the Ravens and seven starts in which he threw under 100 yards. The selection of Boller cost the Ravens a shot at a championship and ultimately cost Brian Billick his job.