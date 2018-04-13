Robert Griffin III to QB draft class: Don't listen to hype

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III revealed during his introductory news conference that he has been contacted by a couple of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class.

What did he tell them?

"The advice I would give them, to keep it short and frank, is [if] they are able to play at a high level in college, they can do that in the pros," Griffin said. "Right now, it’s all about what everybody is saying, and you can get caught up in that. Don’t get caught up in that. It’s about playing the game. Play it at a high level and listen to your coach. Know exactly who you are as a player and know that they’re there to make you better."

Six years ago, the Redskins made Robert Griffin III the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Jerry Lai/US Presswire

Griffin is someone who can relate to Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen. It was six years ago when Griffin went to the Washington Redskins as the No. 2 overall pick.

Since they were drafted, there was a debate whether Griffin or Andrew Luck was the top quarterback in their draft class. Griffin was the NFL offensive rookie of the year, but Luck is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

How does Griffin think this year’s prospects should handle the draft hype?

"Everybody wants to be labeled the best quarterback, the best this, the best that," Griffin said. "I see the guys get caught up in that a little bit. You just want to make sure you don’t. It is important to feel a certain kind of way, but where you get drafted, where you go, is as important as the number behind your name. Hopefully, those guys get in a great organization that will take care of them. I want them to succeed and help facilitate that as best as possible. I wish the best for every single one of them."