Ravens players showing Dez Bryant some love on social media

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It's unknown whether the Baltimore Ravens have officially reached out to recently released wide receiver Dez Bryant.

The Ravens players, however, have made it clear where their level of interest stands with Bryant.

Defensive backs Tony Jefferson, Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Levine have all supported the pursuit of the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver through social media.

Dez Bryant and Michael Crabtree? 👀 https://t.co/UGQvps5C1e — Fruit PUNCH (@marlon_humphrey) April 14, 2018

Dez 🔦 — Anthony Levine (@ALevine41) April 13, 2018

The Ravens have been one of the teams frequently linked to Bryant since he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. Baltimore has been looking to add another wide receiver after signing Michael Crabtree and John Brown in free agency.

Bryant has certainly left a strong impression on the Ravens in two meetings. He has 19 receptions for 175 yards and four touchdowns against them. Only Crabtree and A.J. Green have caught more touchdown passes against the Ravens than Bryant since 2010.