Joe Flacco not worrying about Ravens drafting a quarterback

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Joe Flacco essentially shrugged his shoulders when asked about the talk of the Baltimore Ravens drafting a quarterback, possibly in the first round.

"It is what it is. It's a business," Flacco said Tuesday at the start of Baltimore's offseason workouts. "Eventually, at some point, that's going to have to happen. It's not really for me to worry about."

There has been increased speculation that the Ravens could take a quarterback with their top pick because of Lamar Jackson's pre-draft visit and Flacco's contract status. Baltimore can create $18.5 million in cap space in 2019 by designating Flacco as a post-June 1 cut.

The Ravens haven't downplayed the possibility of selecting a quarterback with the No. 16 overall pick. Earlier this month, assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said the team would pick a quarterback if there's one "really too good to pass up," and general manager Ozzie Newsome hinted the Ravens could "surprise" in the first round.

But drafting a quarterback in the first round would go against Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti's comments in February. Asked if it was time to start looking at life without Flacco, Bisciotti said, "We've got bigger fish to fry."

Flacco, 33, led the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012 but has struggled since hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy, throwing 98 touchdowns and 74 interceptions (82.1 passer rating).

"I come in here and you worry about what's here and now and doing your job, which for me now is getting guys out there working hard and making sure we're moving toward our goal of getting to that championship," Flacco said.

Part of Flacco's problems have been injuries. He hasn't had a completely healthy offseason since 2014.

In November 2015, Flacco suffered a season-ending knee injury. He then missed all of the offseason spring workouts because he was recovering from knee surgery. Last year, Flacco hurt his lower back, which caused him to sit out all of training camp and the preseason.

Flacco indicated that he's past the point where the back injury will be a chronic one.

"I feel really good," Flacco said. "I spent a lot of this offseason working around that and working on that. I feel great about how it went and how I am at this point."