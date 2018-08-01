Man in mirror: Lamar Jackson's inventive way of practicing playcalling

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson's biggest challenge in the NFL occurs long before the snap.

When he was setting records at Louisville, Jackson ran an offense that featured hand signals, a lot of no-huddle and many one-word playcalls. After being a first-round pick by the Ravens, Jackson essentially has to learn a different (and more complex) language to relay what's going to be run in the huddle.

To get down the new verbiage, Jackson has found a creative way to practice playcalling.

"I stand in the mirror, look at the plays and try to say them to myself to get ready for the next day," Jackson said.

Jackson will be under the national spotlight Thursday, when the Ravens open the preseason against the Bears at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. It's unknown whether Jackson will get the start, but he will get extensive work throughout the preseason.

From the time Baltimore traded into the first round to take him, team officials have talked about Jackson getting a great chance to develop under Joe Flacco.

Jackson has been uneven through nearly two weeks of training camp. He opens eyes with long throws and dazzling runs. Then he shows there is still a learning curve when he tosses a wobbly pass to the sideline or forces a ball over the middle. There have been times when Jackson has called timeout because of some confusion.

Lamar Jackson says he's "still going to play my game," and that includes running when needed. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

In making a list of what Jackson needs to accomplish Thursday, poise is at the top for the Ravens.

"You have to run the show, and to see him run the show with confidence and get things right would be the main thing for him," coach John Harbaugh said. "After that, play football, and let's see what happens."

The Ravens hope Jackson's debut will be smoother than Flacco's a decade ago. In August 2008, Flacco fumbled his second snap and failed to complete a throw on three pass attempts in what was a ragged and forgettable performance.

In preparing Jackson, the Ravens coaching staff has praised him for being smart and a hard worker. The most popular word to refer to what Jackson has to improve upon is consistency.

"He's made a couple little adjustments on some things, and I want to see that happen in game time because here's what typically happens: They'll do it, and then they'll revert back," offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. "Any player at any position does it. And with reps and reps and reps, here we go, and it becomes more consistent. So playing the quarterback spot, a couple little adjustments that he's made, I want to see that during the game, and then turn it loose. Just turn it loose and play ball. That's what we're looking for."

How loosely do the Ravens want Jackson to play? He was one of the most electric players in college football history because of his running ability.

Jackson gained more than 1,500 yards rushing in each of his final two seasons at Louisville. During that time, he broke 36 runs for 20 yards or longer -- third-most in college football and three more than Saquon Barkley.

But running increases the chances of getting hit and injured.

"I'm just still going to play my game," Jackson said. "I'm not going to let anything change. If it's there, throw the ball. If it's not, probably run. I'm going to go out of bounds. I'm not going to take on defenders."

The Ravens haven't told Jackson to limit his running, but Robert Griffin III has offered some advice.

"What I tried to tell him mostly is, in this league, things happen faster," said Griffin, who suffered injuries while scrambling. "It's not that he can't. He has to be smart when he does run. I feel like he's my little brother, but I'm not going to try as the big brother to tell him, ‘Don't do this.' He's going to have to learn some things on his own. I think he'll figure it out pretty quickly. He'll still be the dynamic player that he is."