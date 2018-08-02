Ray Lewis' best plays: Breaking bones to dashing title dreams

Ray Lewis never failed to hype up a crowd with his intense pregame introduction that featured the "squirrel" dance. (0:27)

Ray Lewis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, as his career of hard hits and game-changing plays will be celebrated.

Lewis had the power to crush running backs at the line of scrimmage and the speed to keep up with wide receivers in the passing game. He even made an impact on a record-setting special teams play.

Ray Lewis celebrates his interception return for a touchdown that sealed a Ravens victory over the top-seeded Titans in the 2000 playoffs. ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images

Here are the top five plays of Lewis' career:

1. Sealing the monumental playoff upset in Tennessee

Date: Jan. 7, 2001

Result: Ravens 24, Titans 10

What happened: Of all the big plays in Lewis' decorated career, the most memorable was when he collided with running back Eddie George in the 2000 playoffs. The result: Lewis returned an interception, off a pass intended for George, for the touchdown that clinched the upset win over the top-seeded Titans, who were considered the favorite to win the Super Bowl that season.

Down by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Titans were trying to muster a scoring drive against the Ravens' record-setting defense and looked to George. Lewis was looking at George, too, and he got to the Titans' leading rusher in the left flat almost as soon as the pass did.

George bobbled the pass, and Lewis delivered the turnover by wrestling the ball away from him. Lewis then broke a leg tackle by George and ran 50 yards down the sideline for his first career touchdown.

Lewis said: "[George is] their offensive cornerstone, and I'm our defensive cornerstone. It was just a great war. We're great friends off the field, but when we're on the field, it's just two gladiators going after one another."

2. Blowing up Darren Sproles on 'fourth-and-game'

Date: Sept. 20, 2009

Result: Ravens 31, Chargers 26

What happened: Lewis stopped a last-minute Chargers rally, shooting an inside gap on what he called "fourth down-and-game." Tipped off by how San Diego had lined up, Lewis anticipated that run play and wrapped up Sproles 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage with 30 seconds remaining.

Lewis said: "That was probably one of the greatest plays of my career because of what we did as a team."

3. Springing Chris McAlister's TD return with crushing block

Date: Sept. 20, 2002

Result: Ravens 34, Broncos 23

What happened: Lewis recorded 18 tackles and made an interception, but his shining moment was clearing the path for McAlister on a return of a missed field goal. After McAlister fielded the kick deep in the end zone, Lewis put 235-pound linebacker Keith Burns on his back at the 5-yard line with a vicious block. McAlister went untouched the rest of the way for the 107-yard touchdown.

Lewis said: "Chris always asks me to play on the punt return. He said, 'You throw the lead block.' I said that if I get the chance, I'll start it off for him. And I did."

4. Chasing down Eric Metcalf from behind

Date: Sept. 28, 1997

Result: Chargers 21, Ravens 17

What happened: The play that really made everyone take notice of Lewis was when a middle linebacker chased down a Pro Bowl returner after initially trailing by 15 yards. After Metcalf caught a short pass and took off, Lewis raced 50 yards and tackled him 12 yards short of the end zone. Metcalf had been clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.3 seconds, and Lewis caught up to him to pull him down with one hand.

5. Breaking Rashard Mendenhall's shoulder

Date: Sept. 29, 2008

Result: Steelers 23, Ravens 20

What happened: Mendenhall angered the Ravens when he texted Ray Rice that he was going to have a big game against his AFC North rival. Lewis ended Mendenhall's game as well as his season when he hit the rookie running back so hard that he fractured Mendenhall's shoulder.

Lewis said: "The force was incredible. After the play, I wasn't screaming, 'He's hurt.' I was screaming, 'He's done.'"