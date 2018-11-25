Lamar Jackson wins with his arm this time as QB decision looms

Lamar Jackson keeps the ball himself for a 5-yard rushing touchdown as the Ravens extend their lead by over the Raiders. (0:21)

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson clearly wanted to answer the questions about whether he can throw in the NFL.

A week after all the talk was about him running the ball more than any quarterback in the Super Bowl era, the Baltimore Ravens relied on Jackson's arm to defeat the Oakland Raiders, 34-17, on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Though it wasn't efficient, Jackson completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was at his best when hitting tight end Mark Andrews in stride for a 74-yard completion (the longest play from scrimmage this year for Baltimore) and finding Michael Crabtree for an 8-yard touchdown on third-and-goal in the fourth quarter.

Jackson has won both of his NFL starts to keep the Ravens (6-5) in control of their playoff fate. Baltimore would be the AFC's No. 6 seed if the regular season ended today.

If Joe Flacco can return this week, it will present a difficult decision at starting quarterback for coach John Harbaugh. Flacco hasn't practiced since injuring his right hip on Nov. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his second career start. He also rushed 11 times for 71 yards. AP Photo/Gail Burton

After Jackson's first start, the major storyline was Jackson running 27 times. On Sunday, he ran 11 times for 71 yards, a bulk of which came on a late 39-yard dash in the fourth quarter.

By halftime, Jackson had nearly as many pass attempts (18) as he did for his entire first start (19). There were certainly hiccups along the way for the rookie first-round pick. Jackson forced a pass over the middle, where the twice-deflected throw was intercepted. And, when he only needed a few yards for a field goal late in the first half, Jackson threw a deep pass to Crabtree that was again tipped and picked off.

Still, it was a dramatically different approach this time. A week ago, Jackson essentially apologized to Crabtree for not getting him the ball. This time, with Ravens up 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Jackson didn't run the ball on third-and-goal. Instead, he delivered the ball to Crabtree, as the Ravens won consecutive games for the first time since September.