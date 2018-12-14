Lamar Jackson still learning risk, reward and rules of running

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson was asked if he would be more careful running the ball after dealing with injury concerns the past two games.

The Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback immediately started laughing.

"I’m going to put it all on the line," Jackson said. "I want to win. I hate losing. I hate that feeling. You have to deal with it the next week. So, I want to win regardless. If it happens, it’s going to happen. I’ve been good so far."

Jackson has run 67 times in his first four starts, shattering the Super Bowl-era record for most attempts by a quarterback in his first four starts. This has repeatedly raised the debate whether the risk of injury is worth the potential reward of a big play, especially after he missed time the past two weeks because of health scares.

On Dec. 2, he missed an eight-minute series in Atlanta after being placed in concussion protocol. Jackson, who was later cleared, was accidentally hit in the head by left tackle Ronnie Stanley's foot at the end of a run.

Last Sunday, Jackson laid on his back after suffering an ankle injury while being sacked. He was knocked out for the game's final two plays, but X-rays were negative. Jackson has been listed on the injury report this week as a full participant.

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, who previously owned the record for most rushing attempts by a quarterback in his first four starts, believes Jackson is getting better at protecting himself.

"I don't know if he'll be able to completely knock it out this year, but I think he's learned a little bit about how to get down and avoid some of those hits," Griffin said. "He'll learn those 2 yards on that first-down play is not as important as you being available and your ankle and head not hurting on second down. Sometimes, second-and-10 is better than second-and-8 if you can save yourself."

Jackson's 336 rushing yards represent nearly a quarter of Baltimore's offense since he became a starter four weeks ago. Of the Ravens' four rushes over 20 yards this season, Jackson has accounted for all of them.

The problem with Jackson being team's most explosive runner is that it exposes him to more hits. Jackson's 96 carries this season are the 14th-most this decade, and he's on pace to surpass Cam Newton's 139 rush attempts in 2017 for most by a quarterback since 2008.

Do the Ravens want Jackson to slide more often?

Lamar Jackson isn't about to curtail his rushing attempts, and neither are the Ravens. Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

"Right now, I’m not worried about it," coach John Harbaugh said. "I want to win the game. That’s what we’re interested in. Keeping it simple."

The Ravens have established some ground rules for Jackson when he takes off. Outside the numbers, you get as many yards as you can before going out of bounds. In between the numbers, you run until you anticipate contact, and then you get down to avoid a hit -- unless you think you can score.

"It’s very simple that way, but a little easier said than done in the NFL," offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. "So, some of that is experience. Some of that, we’ll continue to emphasize it. Lamar is a fantastic decision-maker, so that’ll come."

The Ravens know firsthand how running quarterbacks can get hurt. Baltimore defenders knocked out both Griffin and Michael Vick.

In August 2003, Vick fractured his right fibula on a tackle by Ravens linebacker Adalius Thomas. Vick was scrambling to convert a third down in a preseason game, and he subsequently was sidelined for the first 11 games of that season.

Nine years later, Griffin was running late in the fourth quarter, when Baltimore defensive tackle Haloti Ngata hit his right knee after a 13-yard gain. Griffin later returned to the lineup but reinjured his knee more seriously during a playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I can tell him until my face is blue. You can tell him and we can tell him," Griffin said. "But he has to learn it on his own. I think he's starting to learn it. He's not that stubborn that he's not going to do that. You had to untrain some things. He's in the process of doing that. If your whole life you've been able to outrun everybody and out-juke everybody and jump over guys, and then someone is telling you that you need to slide. You're like, 'Slide?'"

Griffin might offer to take Jackson down to someone he knows with the Washington Nationals, and they'll take some lessons on sliding.

"I eventually picked it up," Griffin said, "and I think he will, too."