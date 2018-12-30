Watch: Lamar Jackson's longest touchdown run this season

BALTIMORE -- Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson certainly knows how to answer. After the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown to go ahead 7-3 in the first quarter Sunday, Jackson responded by driving Baltimore down the field and capping it with a 25-yard run.
Toooooo fast.@lj_era8 does it himself.— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2018
Touchdown, @ravens!
📺: CBS #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/jrx3yrehZp
It was a clutch move by Jackson, who kept the ball on an option on third-and-4 and ran up the middle of the Browns' defense untouched. This was the Ravens' longest touchdown run of the season.
Jackson produced his sixth game with 50 or more yards rushing. That's the second most by a quarterback in a single season over the past five seasons (Cam Newton had nine such games in 2017), according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Jackson added an 8-yard rushing TD in the second quarter for his first multi-touchdown game this season.
Jackson appeared to add a third touchdown when he jumped over the line and tried to reach the ball over the goal line, but it was overturned and ruled a fumble because it was knocked out of his hands before breaking the plane.
Lamar Jackson reached a top speed of 19.04 MPH on this 25-yard touchdown run.@Lj_era8 has reached 15+ MPH on 47 carries since taking over as the starting QB in Week 11, 20 more than any other player (at any position) in that span.#CLEvsBAL #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/XgFbX644SM— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 30, 2018