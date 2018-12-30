Watch: Lamar Jackson's longest touchdown run this season

BALTIMORE -- Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson certainly knows how to answer. After the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown to go ahead 7-3 in the first quarter Sunday, Jackson responded by driving Baltimore down the field and capping it with a 25-yard run.

It was a clutch move by Jackson, who kept the ball on an option on third-and-4 and ran up the middle of the Browns' defense untouched. This was the Ravens' longest touchdown run of the season.

Jackson produced his sixth game with 50 or more yards rushing. That's the second most by a quarterback in a single season over the past five seasons (Cam Newton had nine such games in 2017), according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Jackson added an 8-yard rushing TD in the second quarter for his first multi-touchdown game this season.

Jackson appeared to add a third touchdown when he jumped over the line and tried to reach the ball over the goal line, but it was overturned and ruled a fumble because it was knocked out of his hands before breaking the plane.