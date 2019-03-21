What's a uniform number worth? Ravens' Earl Thomas landed a bargain

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens knew what they were getting when they signed Earl Thomas in free agency.

Thomas is an All-Pro safety, a feared ball hawk and a defensive back with swagger. He apparently also is a tough negotiator.

Thomas' first deal was hammered out before he put on a Ravens uniform, which will feature his preferred No. 29 as a result of some creative talks.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had won that number for his first two seasons in the NFL and initially asked for $100,000 from Thomas in a text exchange, according to the team's website. Thomas quickly shot that down and came up with an amicable solution.

Earl Thomas had to do a little negotiating to continue wearing his No. 29 when he joined the Ravens. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

"His mom has a track team, so I might throw a little bread that way," Thomas said.

Humphrey, who wore No. 26 at Alabama, has not officially said what his new digits will be.

"I respect what he has done and accolades in 29," Humphrey tweeted. "Didn’t want to alter that for a number I’ve accomplished nothing in."

Humphrey later made a nice gesture on social media, offering to give his new jersey to the first 10 fans who sent him a picture of themselves wearing his No. 29 jersey and correctly guessed his new number.

When looking at what other NFL players have had to pay for their desired digits, Thomas received a bargain.