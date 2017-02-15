Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy puts on wrestling singlet

First, it was growing out a mullet last season.
Then, it was drinking out of a "Big Daddy" coffee mug on signing day.
Most recently, it's wearing a singlet.
Wednesday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy put out this video on Twitter, encouraging Cowboys fans to go to Gallagher-Iba Arena to support the Oklahoma State's No. 1 ranked wrestling team face No. 2 Penn State.
And yes, Gundy put on a singlet for the video.
No. 1 #okstate wrestles No. 2 Penn State in a HUGE matchup in Gallagher-Iba Arena Sunday. Don't miss it! Tickets: https://t.co/jEx5nG6ezI pic.twitter.com/L057voXE0W
— Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) February 15, 2017