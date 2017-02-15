Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy puts on wrestling singlet

First, it was growing out a mullet last season.

Then, it was drinking out of a "Big Daddy" coffee mug on signing day.

Most recently, it's wearing a singlet.

Wednesday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy put out this video on Twitter, encouraging Cowboys fans to go to Gallagher-Iba Arena to support the Oklahoma State's No. 1 ranked wrestling team face No. 2 Penn State.

And yes, Gundy put on a singlet for the video.