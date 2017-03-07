Three questions for the Texas Longhorns this spring

Tom Herman will hold his first Texas practice since taking over as head coach when the Longhorns begin spring ball on Tuesday. Here are three questions to consider as they progress toward their April 15 spring game.

1. How will the quarterback competition unfold?

For the sixth time in eight years, Texas goes into spring practice with a wide-open competition at quarterback. You would think at some point in this decade, this program will eventually find the right guy, stick with him and develop a multi-year starter.

This spring, it's incumbent sophomore Shane Buechele vs. true freshman Sam Ehlinger. Buechele has a year of starting experience under his belt but has to prove himself all over again to a new coaching staff. Ehlinger, the ESPN 300 early enrollee from Austin Westlake High, will be given a serious opportunity to win the job. Herman made it clear Monday he does not plan to name a starter until early August.

"We'll have an idea and we'll have that conversation with those kids, too, on where they kind of stand," Herman said, "but I think it's important that they at least have the ability to go win the job in training camp and really win the job over the course of the summer in terms of leading their teammates."

Shane Buechele will be fighting for Texas' starting job once again in spring ball. Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports

If both can stay healthy this spring, the battle should be fascinating. Buechele dealt with a thumb injury during the winter, one that might have factored into his late-season struggles in 2016. The rookie finished No. 8 in the Big 12 in passing efficiency and No. 10 in QBR after an exciting start.

Ehlinger is coming off a senior season disrupted repeatedly by injuries, but he could be the star of the spring for Texas. He's made a big impression in his first few months on campus with his maturity, leadership and talent.

2. Will the defensive line get right?

Herman threw out some tough love for his big men on defense Monday, calling out Texas' defensive line as a major area of concern going into spring practice.

That group had him worried during winter workouts and didn't perform up to his expectations. There are no proven All-Big 12 caliber linemen returning in that group, and it's fair to say nobody has a guaranteed starting job going into 2017.

Herman raised concerns about the "types of bodies" in that room. Texas' new staff is seeking more length up front from its starters, but Herman called out their conditioning as well.

"I think we'd know a lot more if some of these really fat guys lost some weight," he said. "What does their body really look like? Right now I don't know because we've got some guys that are 360, 350 pounds. I don't know how you move at that weight."

Herman didn't name any names there, and Texas' roster doesn’t have any D-linemen listed over 330 pounds. But the message was delivered loud and clear. Texas needs to find new playmakers up front who can support defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's plans on D.

3. What does it take to get back to winning?

That's the question Texas players have to figure out this spring.

They're probably going to be in for a shock when it comes time for their first full-pads practice of the spring. This staff intends to get them hitting and working harder than ever in an effort to build pride in being the most physical team on the field.

Herman and his coaches will break guys down in order to build them up. That won't work for everybody. There's guaranteed to be roster attrition. That's how it goes. The staff's standard will be established and rigidly enforced.

"I want them to know what champions practice like," Herman said. "I want that to be fully ingrained."

Herman said he asked players during his first team meeting to raise their hands if they've played on a winning football team at Texas. Only a couple hands shot up. After three straight losing seasons, players really have no other choice but to buy in and trust Herman's methods will pay off in the fall. We'll see how many of his players truly embrace that this spring.