Patterson aims to reconsruct TCU success model upon solid foundation

The program with six conference titles since 2002, TCU returns 10 offensive starters, seven on defense and touts its record over the past three seasons as the Big 12’s second best both overall and in league play.

Sounds pretty good for 2017. It might be, too.

But there’s more to that story. Why has TCU seemingly taken one step back for every leap forward since it joined the Big 12 in 2012? For all the successes of 2014 and 2015 -- and it was quite a two-year run with 23 wins in 26 games -- what happened in 2016, when the Horned Frogs, picked to finish second in the Big 12, finished fifth?

TCU continues to recruit well, enjoying the benefits of its proximity to more high-level prospects than any other school in the Big 12. Still, it has endured three losing conference seasons out of five in the conference.

When TCU gets rolling, particularly behind a swarming defense as in 2014, it competes with the best nationally. More often than not, though, against a Power 5 schedule, TCU has limped across the finish line.

Its November games in Fort Worth last season, losses to Oklahoma State and Kansas State, marked the worst home defeats under coach Gary Patterson. A bowl loss to Georgia capped a 6-7 season and ensured months of introspection to follow.

Trying To Leap How TCU has fared since joining the Big 12. Year Record AP Rank 2012 7-6 (4-5 Big 12) -- 2013 4-8 (2-7) -- 2014 12-1 (6-1) 3 2015 11-2 (7-2) 7 2016 6-7 (4-5) --

Patterson, entering his 17th full season as head coach, appears intent this offseason to find a fix for whatever ails TCU. He shifted responsibilities on his staff. Notably, he promoted co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to call plays after the unprompted departure to Kansas of Doug Meacham.

Patterson hired former Cal coach Sonny Dykes as an analyst. Accountability returned to winter workouts. Meaning what? Let’s just say a mandatory Friday night study session in January or February didn’t serve as a reward for hard work in the weight room.

“Like any good business model,” Patterson said, “you’ve got to tweak it, but you don’t necessarily have to tear down the whole foundation. For us, the foundation’s there.”

In nearly the same breath, Patterson said as TCU opened spring practice a week ago, “you’re only as good as your weakest link.”

“[After] the losing seasons,” Patterson said, “what you do is make sure people know we’re not going to take all of this for granted. The bottom line to it, you have to keep your standards high or you become average. We’re not about average here.”

The Frogs resemble something of a MASH unit this spring. Linebackers Travin Howard and Montrel Wilson are sitting with injuries. Former elite recruit Brandon Bowen started spring on the sideline. Dynamic receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin is missing spring practice to focus on academics.

It's disappointing, yes, but Patterson said he’d rather see the Frogs healthy and prepared in June than in March. Therein lies the key to success in the fall, when TCU plays five road games in the Big 12 -- including trips to Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Oklahoma.

“One of the good things about last season is [that] we played better on the road than at home,” Patterson said.

Is that a good thing?

Regardless, Patterson’s evaluation of last season confirms that TCU must perform better on third down and in the red zone, areas in which it generally thrived in the two years before last season. It must improve tackling in space and dramatically reduce the number of dropped passes.

“There’s nobody on our football team that has a place,” Patterson said.

Every position must improve, he said. The coaches, too.

“We lose together. We win together.”

It sounds like he’s asking a lot. Patterson agrees.

He was asked last week about the recent trend at Texas programs, after a bad season, to strip the players of team-issued gear that bears the school name or logo. Tom Herman did it at Houston. Kliff Kingsbury tried it this spring at Texas Tech.

“We’re not them,” Patterson said, offering no more.

There’s more to that story. There always is. But if it doesn't help TCU win in 2017, Patterson’s not interested in going any deeper.