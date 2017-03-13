Spring position battle: Baylor quarterbacks

As spring ball gets rolling in the Big 12, we’re taking a closer look this week at the conference’s most interesting position battles. We’re starting the series off today with a preview of the quarterback competition at Baylor.

Departed: Seth Russell

Spring contenders: sophomore Zach Smith, senior Anu Solomon, freshman Charlie Brewer

Arizona transfer Anu Solomon brings a lot of experience to the Baylor quarterback race. He threw for 49 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The skinny: Smith’s three starts in Big 12 play after Russell went down were predictably challenging. Baylor went 0-3 and Smith ranked No. 8 in the conference in QBR (44.7) while producing eight TDs and eight turnovers. But given three weeks to prepare, the freshman put it all together with an excellent performance in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl to upset Boise State.

Smith will keep improving, and we haven’t really seen his best football yet. We have seen Solomon at his best. The question is whether he can get back to playing at that level. As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Solomon led Arizona to a Pac-12 South title and the Fiesta Bowl. His 4,084 total yards that year ranked second-best in the Pac-12 behind only Marcus Mariota. Injuries forced him to miss all or part of 10 games in the past two years, and he lost his starting job in 2016. Can the grad transfer regain his confidence and thrive again?

And then there’s Brewer, a freshman early enrollee who led Lake Travis (Texas) to a state title last fall and then flipped from SMU to the Bears. He broke a national record last season with a ridiculous 77.4 completion percentage while throwing 54 TDs and three INTs. Smith is only a sophomore, but Brewer still might become the long-term answer for Baylor’s new staff.

Prediction: Coach Matt Rhule had to lean on two quarterbacks in his first year at Temple and seems likely to be the case again this fall. The Smith-vs.-Solomon battle doesn’t get settled this spring and the head coach lets it play out over the summer before deciding on his starter in August. I’ll give the slight edge to Solomon winning the job, only because he provides more of a run threat. But Smith could still end up starting more games in 2017.