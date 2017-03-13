Texas has a little weight room fun before spring break

Tom Herman has talked plenty about how hard and exhausting his offseason program will be for Texas players. But he did let them have a little fun for their last workout before spring break.

The Longhorns had what they called their "Sun's Out Guns Out" workout on Friday. Based on the video Texas put out, this evidently means lifting plus neon and strobe lights, squirt guns, lifeguards and much more.

What a great morning to culminate the first week of spring practice. #SunsOutGunsOut #ThisIsTexas 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/4BZWktDQtZ — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) March 10, 2017

Also not totally clear: Why did assistant coach Craig Naivar go with this scary costume? How does that fit the beach theme?

Anyway, this mystery event seemed to be a hit. Offensive lineman J.P. Urquidez tweeted afterward: "Probably the most fun I've had in a lift ever! We have the most creative coaches in college football!"

After getting started with two practices last week, Texas gets this week off before getting back to work.