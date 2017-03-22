Why Texas is serious about seeking a graduate transfer QB

AUSTIN, Texas – Tom Herman inherited two talented young quarterbacks at Texas in Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger. They’ve got bright futures and three or four more years in the program. So why is Herman still going after a graduate transfer?

That became clear on Tuesday when the school announced sophomore Matthew Merrick, the Longhorns’ No. 3 QB this spring, has decided to stop playing and focus on his academics.

Was Merrick a contender to start or even play this season? No. But his departure does make the Longhorns’ quarterback situation somewhat concerning in the eyes of their new head coach.

“We’ve got two,” Herman said after practice Tuesday. “One’s 19 and one’s 18.”

Having only two scholarship QBs on the roster is far from ideal. Herman is not going to ask receiver Jerrod Heard to move back to his former position this spring; Heard is seen as an emergency option, not a solution. So Herman and offensive coordinator Tim Beck are taking a look at the waiver wire.

Herman confirmed Tuesday that Texas is exploring recruiting LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris. The senior-to-be has said he’s focused on North Carolina and Texas. He wants to be a starter again in 2017, not somebody’s backup.

Whether Harris makes sense for Texas can be viewed a few different ways. Herman was asked directly on Tuesday about the long term: Isn’t it in Texas’ best interest to roll with Buechele or Ehlinger this season and develop a multi-year starter? Why stunt their growth?

Herman doesn’t look at it that way.

“We gotta win,” he said flatly. “Lost seven games three straight years around here. If a grad transfer is better than those two and can beat them out, then we'll worry about their growth next spring.”

Herman added that Buechele and Ehlinger understood the situation and the need for one more arm when approached about the grad-transfer possibility. No matter how much progress those two make this offseason, going into a season with only two scholarship QBs is just too risky.

To understand how Texas ended up in this position, look at the Longhorns’ quarterback recruiting for the 2015 class -- the year before Charlie Strong and his staff landed Buechele and Ehlinger.

They started with Zach Gentry, who eventually decommitted, signed with Michigan and now plays tight end. They lost Gentry thanks to their unsuccessful pursuit of Kyler Murray. So they settled on Kai Locksley, who moved to receiver after one year and then transferred to a junior college. And now Merrick is gone, too.

Finding the right guy to replace him is no easy task.

Herman did get what he needed at Houston in 2015 when he brought in Utah transfer Adam Schulz. Schulz had some starting experience with the Utes, and back then Greg Ward Jr. was not yet a proven commodity at quarterback. Ward still ended up being the guy, and Herman said Schulz did a “marvelous” job helping out as his backup.

The circumstances aren’t quite the same today. Harris has 15 SEC starts under his belt. He isn’t looking to carry somebody’s clipboard. Still, even if he did pick Texas, he’d have to compete hard for a chance to play. There would be no guarantees.

“You would quite literally have to have zero quarterbacks on your roster for said grad transfer to think there’s going to be zero competition,” Herman said. “So I think they realize they’re always gonna have to go beat out whoever’s in that room.”

For now, his exciting youngsters Buechele and Ehlinger will have to be enough. And they’ll have to stay on the field, too. Their coach is working on that.

“I say my rosary every night and sprinkle some holy water on those two guys that they can stay healthy,” Herman said.