Learn rattlesnake hunting from Mike Gundy

You might have seen that Mike Gundy spent some recent down time on a rattlesnake hunt in Okeene, Oklahoma.

Rattlesnake hunt in Okeene, OK with Todd and Wild Bill. pic.twitter.com/0SqWb9LxFk — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) March 17, 2017

When he met with the media Wednesday, the Oklahoma State coach got deep into the finer points of hunting the venomous snake. Want to learn how? Just check out the video.

But Gundy wasn't a lone hunter. He went to be with his sons.

"I'm going to be with my children," Gundy told ESPN.com's Jake Trotter. "When they grow up, that's it, I don't get those days back. In this last hunt, they were all fired up about it. I go to be with them. I ended up being more fired up about it than they did. I thought it was cool. They had a great time, but I was the first to ask, when can we go back?"

Gundy, proud of his expertise, is ready to spread the joy of huntin' rattlers.

"John Smith, our wrestling coach, his farm is right by mine," Gundy said. "He's got some pretty good walks over there. I figure I can teach him. That will give John and I something to do. When we retire, we can walk around in our boots and rattlesnake hunt and make videos for YouTube."