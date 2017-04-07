Joel Lanning's shift from QB to LB makes 'profound' impact at Iowa State

The thought came to Iowa State coach Matt Campbell last year as he reviewed film one day after a seven-point win for the Cyclones in Week 11 over Kansas.

Joel Lanning, the 14-game starter over the past two seasons at quarterback, had taken a back seat at the position to emerging newcomer Jacob Park.

Lanning, a bruising runner at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, remained important to the ISU offense. Game situations against the Jayhawks, though, presented few opportunities as he finished with 24 total yards on nine touches.

Joel Lanning, center, mostly will be chasing quarterbacks next season instead of running from linebackers. Merle Laswell/Icon Sportswire

“I kept watching the film,” Campbell said, “and I’d think, ‘Man, this isn’t the best situation for our football team. We don’t have enough high-end players like Joel.’ Here’s one of the best players on our team, and he’s not on the field.”

So on that November Sunday, Campbell asked Rudy Wade, the Cyclones’ director of strength and conditioning, if he thought Lanning could play defense. Keep in mind, this is something he last tried as an eighth-grader at Northview Middle School in nearby Ankeny, Iowa,

Jump ahead five months. With the Iowa State spring game set for Saturday, Lanning has spent the past five weeks and three days practicing exclusively at middle linebacker. He’s on track to start as a senior this fall in the heart of the ISU defense.

“Every single day, I’ve had a blast doing it,” said Lanning, a rising senior who has thrown for 2,537 yards and matched the career ISU record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 15. “I couldn’t ask for anything better right now. Pretty much, I went from being the quarterback to being the quarterback of the defense.

“My leadership role hasn’t changed. I’m here for the team and trying to do everything I can.”

Lanning’s transition is, in fact, remarkable. Other quarterbacks have shifted to linebacker, including Maryland senior Shane Cockerille, Purdue product Sean Robinson, Donovan Woods of Oklahoma State, Duke’s Marcus Jones and Derrick Walker at Iowa State.

But few, if any, in modern times, transitioned so quickly from starting quarterback to the starter at middle linebacker.

“How many kids today are going to have that mentality and belief that they can do it?” Campbell said. “That’s what makes him really special. It’s a separating factor for Joel.”

Lanning, on track to graduate this spring, said he never considered transferring this winter to get a shot elsewhere at quarterback in 2017.

That’s not to say he easily accepted the diminished playing time last year. His responsibilities as a co-captain allowed Lanning to stay focused.

“It got tough, but I tried to keep moving forward,” he said. “I never really made it about myself. I had to come to practice every day with a smile on my face, whether I wanted to or not. I had to show the guys that I was ready to, that I was competing.”

Lanning threw for three touchdowns against Northern Iowa and for 261 yards in a three-point loss to Baylor. He totaled 257 yards against Oklahoma.

He rushed for 171 yards on 17 carries against Texas Tech and figured, like many others, that after the season he’d carve out a role on offense as a modified H-back with a more defined package of plays at quarterback than in 2016.

Lanning still factors in Iowa State’s offensive plans, Campbell said.

But his focus has turned almost entirely to defense.

“It’s a big learning curve,” the coach said, “but he gets better with every practice. We’ve seen rapid improvement.”

As an offensive player, Lanning said he took for granted the fulfillment of handling the football so often.

“All you want on defense is that ball,” he said. “Just let me get it one time.”

Lanning missed his best chance this spring, he said, when a pass in practice bounced off the hands of a receiver as he ran a slant. It floated in the air, looking like a beach ball to Lanning, he said, before sliding through his fingers to the ground.

“I think I have the gist of what our defense is trying to do,” Lanning said. “But there are still days where my head is on a swivel. On the other side of the ball, I was dictating the tempo -- now I’ve got to adjust to what’s going on.”

If the upcoming months progress as expected, Campbell said he expects Lanning to play an expanded leadership role next season -- with his fingerprints all over the Cyclones’ success on offense and defense.

He has overcome adversity with the whole team watching his every step.

“That’s really powerful,” Campbell said. “You’ve seen everyone almost embody his spirit. I think they’ve rallied around him. It’s had a profound effect on our football team.”