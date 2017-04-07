Demo day: Tom Herman, seniors take sledgehammer to Texas locker room

Welcome to demo day at Texas.

New Texas coach Tom Herman has made it a priority to upgrade the Longhorns' football facilities and their social media presence this offseason. He took a big swing on both of those fronts Friday morning.

Herman put on a hard hat and safety vest, grabbed a sledgehammer and gathered his football team inside their Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium locker room.

"You guys know why we're here," Herman told players. "We're here because we're demo-ing this locker room and we're committed to giving you guys the best facilities in America. And that starts right now, so I'm gonna take a swing. Seniors, you get a little ceremonial swing, too."

Herman took seven mighty swings on a locker before passing the hammer to receiver Dorian Leonard and the rest of the seniors. After eight good long minutes of smashing, they'd done some serious damage.

Next up, a multimillion dollar renovation that will get completed quickly this summer.