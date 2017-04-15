        <
          Texas great Michael Huff races fans at Longhorns' spring game

          4:45 PM ET
          • Max OlsonESPN Staff Writer
          Tom Herman changed up the routine Saturday at his first Texas spring game, holding a skills competition between former Longhorns greats and UT students at halftime of the scrimmage.

          The much-hyped competition of the day pitted Michael Huff, the former Thorpe Award winner and current assistant defensive backs coach, against student Avery Pawelek in a 40-yard dash. Pawelek actually won a tryout earlier this spring for the opportunity to race Huff.

          Here's how the 40 went. It really wasn't close.

          Colt McCoy was back in Austin this weekend and won a passing accuracy competition, and former Texas defensive lineman Tim Crowder easily won a sled push.

          The big winner of the day was Texas student Justin Betancourt. He teamed with Mitchell Doerr to defeat former Longhorns defensive backs Aaron Ross and Michael Griffin in an obstacle course competition. Betancourt then went over and beat speedy San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin in a pass-catching drill.

          The prize for winning these competitions was a Yeti cooler and, no doubt, a whole lot of bragging rights.

