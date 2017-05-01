Post-spring Big 12 Power Rankings

With spring ball in the books, we've updated our Big 12 power rankings:

1. Oklahoma Sooners (previous ranking: 1): The Sooners seemed to have solved their cornerback issues with the spring emergence of Parnell Motley. Offensively, landing Kentucky grad transfer Jeff Badet, who topped the SEC last year in yards-per-catch, will provide QB Baker Mayfield with another weapon to work with offensively.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2): The Pokes solidified the two biggest questions mark on their depth chart by adding Cal OT grad transfer Aaron Cochran and Clemson CB grad transfer Adrian Baker. Both players should come in and start right away. That will give Oklahoma State a proven tackle protecting QB Mason Rudolph's blindside. And defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer has an experienced corner in Adrian Baker, which should allow him to feel more comfortable about leaving converted corner Ramon Richards at safety.

3. Kansas State Wildcats (3): Quarterback Jesse Ertz was on the shelf this spring recovering from shoulder surgery. But when he returns, he'll find the K-State offense has added a couple of weapons to the fray. Cal transfer wide receiver Carlos Strickland has been turning heads all offseason. Led by Alex Barnes, the running back contingent is one of the deepest that the Wildcats have enjoyed in some time.

4. West Virginia Mountaineers (4): At least in the spring game, QB Will Grier was everything the Mountaineers could've hoped for. Displaying a cannon for an arm and a terrific feel in the pocket, Grier completed 12 of 18 passes for 202 yards. The offensive line and defense still need to be retooled. But Grier, provided he's ruled eligible to start the season, could give the Mountaineers a chance to contend in the conference once again.

5. Texas Longhorns (5): Going into the offseason, there was some buzz that incoming freshman Sam Ehlinger might challenge Shane Buechele for the starting QB job. Especially considering how Buechele faded late last year after a fast start to his true freshman season. Buechele, however, looked rejuvenated this spring, and put some distance between him and Ehlinger in the competition after throwing for 369 yards with three touchdowns in the spring game. That kind of QB play could give coach Tom Herman a chance to make waves in his first year in Austin.

6. TCU Horned Frogs (6): Kenny Hill's stat line in the spring game was not pretty: 3-for-9, 15 yards and two interceptions. Incoming blue-chip freshman Shawn Robinson, however, shined all spring, and quickly nailed down the No. 2 job. The Horned Frogs aren't close to making a change behind center. But to have any shot of bouncing back from a disappointing 2016 season, they're going to need much better play from their QB.

7. Baylor Bears (7): The story of the spring on the field for Baylor was Matt Rhule implementing his version of a pro-style offense. The Bears do boast one of the better one-two combinations at running back in the league in Terence Williams and JaMycal Hasty, and they should thrive in the new offense. But the rest of the offensive cast remains a massive unknown going into the season.

8. Iowa State Cyclones (8): The transformation of Joel Lanning from QB to linebacker seems as if it's going to work out. Lanning starred in Iowa State's spring game, even picking off QB Jacob Parks for a touchdown. Offensively, losing committed grad transfer lineman Khaliel Rodgers to North Carolina hurt. But at least the Cyclones have Michigan grad transfer David Dawson still on the way to help patch up the offensive line.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders (9): Texas Tech's offense took a hit last week when 2016 leading receiver Jonathan Giles (1,158 yards, 13 TDs) announced that he's transferring. The Red Raiders have other capable weapons for new QB Nic Shimonek in Keke Coutee, Dylan Cantrell and Cameron Batson. But Tech's job of replacing first round QB Patrick Mahomes just got even tougher.

10. Kansas Jayhawks (10): Coach David Beaty has noted that the talent and depth level is far beyond where it was when he took over at Kansas. He's right, too. End Dorance Armstrong and safety Mike Lee are back to anchor what could be the best defense Kansas has had in some time. Offensively, wideout Daylon Charlot has a chance to be special after transferring in from Alabama. The days of Kansas being an automatic victory are getting closer to coming to an end.