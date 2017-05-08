Big 12 post-spring position rankings: QB

Now that spring practice is done, we'll be updating our Big 12 position rankings.

We pick up this series with the quarterbacks:

1. Oklahoma (previous ranking: 1): Baker Mayfield has the opportunity to become the first player since the 1940s to finish in the top four of the Heisman voting three times. Yet it was Kyler Murray who starred in OU's spring game, completing 9 of 13 passes for 144 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown strike to Jeffery Mead. Murray and Austin Kendall will take their battle to back up Mayfield into the fall.

West Virginia's Will Grier looked sharp in the spring game. AP Photo/Raymond Thompson

2. Oklahoma State (2): Only two Power 5 QBs -- Mayfield and Ohio State's J.T. Barrett -- have more starting wins than Mason Rudolph, who boasts a career record of 22-6. Backup QB, however, is becoming a perilous predicament for the Pokes. John Kolar, Keondre Wudtee and true freshman Jelani Woods all struggled in Oklahoma State's spring game, leaving walk-on Taylor Cornelius as the favorite to back up Rudolph again in the fall.

3. West Virginia (6): In the Mountaineers' spring game, Will Grier answered all questions about whether he'd lost his touch after sitting out the last year-and-a-half following the transfer from Florida. Grier completed 12 of 18 passes for 202 yards, displaying the same cannon for an arm he did in six games as a freshman with the Gators before the PED suspension. Assuming the NCAA clears Grier for the start of the season, the Mountaineers could feature one of the Big 12's top passers.

4. Kansas State (3): Jesse Ertz has been out this entire offseason after undergoing surgery to his throwing shoulder. He should be fine for the season, but it is concerning that he hasn't been able to pass this spring. Redshirt freshman Skylar Thompson is still the third-string QB behind Alex Delton, but he has been turning heads with his arm, and completed 10 of 17 passes for 112 yards in K-State's spring game.

5. Texas (5): Despite speculation that with the new regime incoming freshman Sam Ehlinger might be able to push incumbent sophomore Shane Buechele for the starting job, Buechele re-established himself this offseason. He capped that in the spring game with a sterling 369-passing yard performance. Tom Herman naming Buechele the starter for Week 1 seems like mere formality.

6. TCU (4): Coach Gary Patterson stressed all spring that Kenny Hill needed to regain some of the swagger he lost last season. But that swagger was not on display in TCU's spring game, as Hill completed only 3 of 9 passes for 15 yards and two interceptions. The good news for TCU is that highly touted true freshman Shawn Robinson seems to be as advertised. After being on campus just a few weeks, he already has won the backup job to Hill.

7. Baylor (7): Despite the arrival of veteran Arizona transfer Anu Solomon, rising sophomore Zach Smith seems to still have the clamps on the starting job. Coming off the impressive showing in the bowl game, Smith completed 17 of 30 passes for 162 yards in Baylor's spring game, despite playing on a sore ankle.

8. Texas Tech (8): The Red Raiders remain excited about Nic Shimonek, the former walk-on transfer from Iowa who is entering his fourth year in the program. Smimonek threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns in Tech's spring game and had a solid spring overall.

9. Iowa State (9): With Joel Lanning having moved to linebacker, Jacob Park is officially the man in Ames. Park had a solid spring game, completing 7 of 12 passes for 97 yards, though he did toss a pick-six to Lanning.

10. Kansas (10): The Jayhawks' QB battle will linger into the fall, as both incumbent Carter Stanley and juco transfer Peyton Bender had their moments in Kansas's spring game. Stanley completed 13 of 24 passes for 144 yards; Bender passed for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11 of 15.