Ten Big 12 freshmen who could make an immediate impact

As Big 12 history has shown, the impact of true freshmen can be significant.

Below is a look at some of the conference's true freshmen who could help their respective teams this season.

Texas Tech OG Jack Anderson: The Red Raiders are desperate for help along the offensive line. Inking one of the country's top high school guards could be an immediate salve.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger: Though sophomore Shane Buechele remains the favorite to retain the starting job as the incumbent, Ehlinger will be an injury -- or rough Buechele stretch on the field -- away from being thrown into the fire himself.

Kansas State LB Daniel Green: Landing the three-star Green out of Oregon was a huge signing-day coup for the Wildcats. Given that K-State will be breaking in a completely new linebacking corps, Green could follow in the footsteps of Elijah Lee as the next true-freshman linebacker to garner playing time.

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard: The Cowboys are looking for a backup for reigning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Justice Hill. With three senior rushers from the 2017 team gone, the incoming, four-star Canada native will have a shot to become Hill's wingman.

Freshman Creed Humphrey has a good chance at playing time on Oklahoma's stellar offensive line. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey: Coach Bob Stoops called Humphrey the most talented freshman center he's ever coached. Humphrey is already on the Sooners' two-deep and could work his way into playing time for arguably the best offensive line in the country.

Kansas LB Kyron Johnson: Coach David Beaty has been lauding Johnson's speed from the first day of spring ball. The combination of that speed and Johnson's ability to deliver big hits could earn him immediate time on the field.

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray: More unheralded than the majority of fellow OU signees, Murray instantly turned heads this spring as one of a dozen Sooners early enrollees. Murray has put himself in position to win a starting role on the inside of the linebacking corps this fall.

West Virginia S Derrek Pitts Jr.: Flipping Pitts from Penn State was a huge recruiting victory for the Mountaineers. In West Virginia's spring game, Pitts showed he's already primed to man a role in the Mountaineers' talented safety rotation.

TCU WR Jalen Reagor: Over the spring, TCU coach Gary Patterson lamented how the Horned Frogs are in need of a go-to receiver. Reagor, the only top-10 Texas recruit to sign with a Big 12 school, has the talent to be just that, down the line or as soon as this season.

Baylor WR R.J. Sneed: Given the lack of firepower returning at wideout, Sneed, one of Matt Rhule's several impressive late additions to his first recruiting class, will have every opportunity to contribute right away -- particularly after catching three passes for 45 yards in the Bears' spring game.