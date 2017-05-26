Get to know these Big 12 summer arrivals

Help is on the way in the Big 12 in the form of summer arrivals. Here's a look at some of the summer arrivals to know:

Baylor center Xavier Newman: Swiping the nation's No. 2-ranked center away from Colorado was a massive coup for new coach Matt Rhule. With so much uncertainty along the Baylor offensive line, it will be interesting to see if Newman can compete for a rotation spot immediately.

Iowa State defensive tackle Kamilo Tongamoa: Fellow juco defensive tackle Ray Lima has already won a starting job on the Iowa State front. The Cyclones are hoping that Tongamoa can make a similar impact when he arrives.

Kansas Octavius Matthews: David Beaty pulled off one of the biggest signing day surprises in the Big 12 by inking the nation's top juco running back. With Ke'aun Kinner gone, carries are there for the taking for Matthews.

Kansas State safety Elijah Walker: After briefly decommitting to flirt with Texas Tech and TCU, Walker re-committed and signed with the Wildcats. He has a chance to bolster what already might be the Big 12's top secondary.

Oklahoma wide receiver Jeff Badet: One of the more high-profile grad transfers this offseason, Badet topped the SEC in yards per reception at Kentucky last year. Badet could help alleviate the loss of Dede Westbrook as a deep-threat option for Baker Mayfield.

Oklahoma State offensive tackle Aaron Cochran: Like the rival Sooners, the Cowboys also leaned on the grad transfer process for help. Cochran, a starter at left tackle for Cal last season, should immediately step into the same role for the potent Pokes offense.

TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor: This spring, Gary Patterson lamented TCU's lack of a No. 1 receiver. The top player from the state of Texas to sign with a Big 12 school, Reagor could answer that call as a true freshman.

Texas linebacker Gary Johnson: With Malik Jefferson bumping outside in the defensive scheme change, the Longhorns have a prime spot for the nation's top juco inside linebacker.

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen: Tech's second-leading tackler from two years ago, Allen is back after being kicked off the team following a stint in junior college. The Red Raiders desperately need more tackling, and Allen has shown he can give them that.

West Virginia wide receiver Reggie Roberson: New quarterback Will Grier needs more pass-catchers. One of Dana Holgorsen's few additions from the Lone Star State recently, Roberson will have a chance to help.