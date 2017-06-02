        <
        >

          Big 12 Blog

          Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph stays sharp with Jet Ski receiver

          1:57 PM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph seems to be enjoying his summer while keeping his arm sharp, underscored by this trick-pass video below.

          (Rudolph is the one who completes the pass to the Jet Ski; his brother, Clemson signee Logan, kicks off the display with a leap into the lake.)

          By the way, that wasn't the first time Rudolph successfully completed a pass to a Jet Ski receiver.

