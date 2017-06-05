Army specialist wears passion for Baker Mayfield on his leg

What would you do to honor your favorite player?

Kenneth Holzhammer has raised the bar for fans worldwide.

The 21-year-old U.S. Army infantry specialist created buzz over the weekend after he proudly displayed a new tattoo on his left calf of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Holzhammer followed through Friday on a promise that he’d get the tattoo if Mayfield retweeted Holzhammer’s original proposal.

Mayfield did his part, even inviting Holzhammer via direct message to a game this fall.

Well, baker "the god" mayfield has spoken. I'm getting a baker tattoo. With a mustache.. @baker_mayfield6 pic.twitter.com/ZY5wmG2a5y — Mr.Brightside (@KCH0LZ) May 29, 2017

Holzhammer said he’d try to make his way to Norman early in the season.

Despite growing up in Wister, Oklahoma, he said he’s attended just one OU game -- the Sooners’ overtime win over Baylor in 2005.

Holzhammer said he plans to attend Western Michigan after completing his work on base this year in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Nothing, it seems, can zap his adoration of Mayfield, born immediately after Mayfield took over as the Sooners’ QB in 2015. In two seasons, Mayfield has thrown for 7,965 yards and 76 touchdowns while finishing fourth and third, respectively, in the Heisman Trophy voting.

“Instant love for the guy,” Holzhammer said. “It’s just his energy and the way he carries himself. People don’t understand how much of an idol he is of mine. The way people love LeBron [James], that’s my feeling with Baker Mayfield.”

Hearing from Mayfield, Holzhammer said, “blew my mind.”

The reaction he’s received from others has not been so kind.

“It’s mainly just Texas fans,” Holzhammer said. “They are just all over me.”