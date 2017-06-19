Who will be the Big 12's 3,000-yard passers in 2017?

Five quarterbacks threw for more than 3,000 yards in the Big 12 last season, and three of those are back.

Will they will be able to repeat their 3,000-yard passing seasons? And who might be able to join them?

Here's our prediction:

1. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State: Rudolph is the league's only returning 4,000-yard passer after tossing for 4,091 yards in 2016. Not only should Rudolph be able to repeat that performance, he could threaten the 5,000-yard threshold, given that he'll be operating with what might be the best receiving corps in college football.

2. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: Mayfield passed for 3,965 yards last season on the way to breaking the FBS passing efficiency record. And though he won't have Heisman finalist Dede Westbrook or Joe Mixon to throw to this season, he'll still have enough firepower -- thanks in part to Kentucky transfer Jeff Badet -- to easily reach 3,000 yards for the third straight year.

3. Nic Shimonek, Texas Tech: Shimonek has big shoes to fill in replacing Patrick Mahomes, who led the country in passing last season with more than 5,000 yards through the air on the way to becoming a first-round draft pick. But in limited action backing up Mahomes, Shimonek showed he can fling the ball around, too, in Kliff Kingsbury's offense, which is always a near lock to feature a 3,000-yard passer.

4. Will Grier, West Virginia: After a sparkling first six games as a freshman at Florida, Grier has resurfaced in Morgantown primed for a big season. Considering Skyler Howard threw for more than 3,000 yards last year out of a relatively limited passing attack, Grier has the arm to challenge Rudolph and Mayfield for the Big 12 passing title.

5. Shane Buechele, Texas: Buechele came up 42 yards short of breaking the 3,000-yard barrier as a true freshman last season. With his clamps still on the starting job, he should coast pass that as a sophomore playing under Tom Herman alongside what should be a vastly improved receiving corps.

6. Kenny Hill, TCU: For all Hill's inconsistency last year, he still threw for more than 3,200 yards. And though the Horned Frogs could put more focus on the ground game, including more designed runs for Hill this season, he still should put up big passing numbers again through the air.