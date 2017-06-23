Who will be the Big 12's 1,000-yard receivers in 2017?

In 2016, the Big 12 had five receivers top the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Only two of those players are back.

So which receivers will be part of the league's 1,000-yard club in 2017?

Here's our predictions:

Oklahoma State's James Washington has totaled 124 catches for 2,467 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

James Washington, Oklahoma State: Perhaps the preseason favorite for the Biletnikoff Award, Washington will be gunning for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. With Mason Rudolph back to throw him the ball, that should be a cinch.

Allen Lazard, Iowa State: Last season, Lazard became just the fourth Cyclone to top 1,000 receiving yards in a season. With Jacob Park settled in as the full-time quarterback, Lazard should meet that number again as one of the Big 12's top playmakers.

Keke Coutee, Texas Tech: Coutee emerged as Tech's go-to receiver late last season. With 2016 leading receiver Jonathan Giles having transferred to LSU, Coutee should take over as the clear-cut No. 1 target for new Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek.

Steven Sims Jr., Kansas: Sims quietly had a big season for the Jayhawks last season with 859 receiving yards, despite Kansas' overall inconsistent passing attack. Whether Carter Stanley holds on to the quarterback job, or Peyton Bender beats him out, Sims should build on last year's breakout season. Especially with pass-first coordinator Doug Meacham now calling the plays.

Jalen McCleskey, Oklahoma State: Washington is the headliner on the Cowboys' receiving corps. But no returning Big 12 receiver had more catches last season than McCleskey's 73. Teammate Tyron Johnson could chip away at McCleskey's opportunities from the slot, but as much as Oklahoma State figures to pass, McCleskey will still be a heavily targeted option this season.

Jeff Badet, Oklahoma: It's a little unclear who will take up the mantle for Dede Westbrook as the top receiver in Norman. Though it figures to be a combination of guys chipping in to fill Westbrook's production, Badet might have the best chance to be Baker Mayfield's security blanket. Badet, who led the SEC in yards per catch before transferring to Oklahoma from Kentucky, has never played with a quarterback like Mayfield. That should lead to his biggest season yet.

David Sills, West Virginia: With Will Grier behind center, somebody in Morgantown will have a chance to pass 1,000 yards receiving. Sills, who transferred back to West Virginia this offseason, might have the best shot of anyone. The former quarterback-turned receiver-turned quarterback-turned receiver again seemed to have a natural rapport with Grier in West Virginia's spring game. If he becomes the go-to option for Grier, Sills could have a huge season.