Who will lead Big 12 in sacks in 2017?

Last season the Big 12 had only two players reach double-digit sack totals. Who could threaten that mark in 2017?

Our predictions:

Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas: Armstrong finished second only to Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jordan Willis last season with 10 sacks. Considering he also had 20 tackles for loss, Armstrong will be one of the favorites to win the Big 12 sack title.

Reggie Walker, Kansas State: Though he operated in Willis' shadow last season, Walker was one of the league's top ends on his way to becoming the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Now the man up front for K-State's defense, Walker will look to take his game to another level.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma: In his first season as a full-time starter, Okoronkwo was a relentless pass rusher for the Sooners and finished third in the league with nine sacks. With OU going to a four-man front, Okoronkwo should have cleaner avenues to the passer.

K.J. Smith, Baylor: A first-team All-Big 12 selection last year, Smith is one of the most versatile defensive linemen in the league. As a result, he was moved around the line last year, which might have hurt his sack totals. This season, new coach Matt Rhule plans to leave Smith exclusively at end, which should bolster his chances of reaching double-digit sacks.

Malcolm Roach, Texas: One of the top young defenders in the Big 12, the Longhorns have big expectations for Roach. He'll start out at defensive end in Texas' new-look front, which should allow him to thrive rushing the passer.