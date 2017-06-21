Who will be Big 12's 1,000-yard rushers in 2017?

Seven Big 12 running backs and one quarterback rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season. Five of the eight are back in 2017.

Will they repeat their 1,000-yard rushing seasons? And who might be able to join them?

Here's our prediction:

Oklahoma State's Justice Hill will look to keep opposing defenses who also must worry about Mason Rudolph honest. Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports

1. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State: A no-brainer. Hill serves as the primary ball carrier for the most complete offense in the Big 12. He shared time with Chris Carson and others last year as a true freshman, rushing for 1,142 yards, but now the primary job to move the chains and keep the defense honest against quarterback Mason Rudolph belongs to Hill. He picked up steam as the season progressed a year ago, topping 100 yards five times in Big 12 play. Look for Hill to pick up in September where he left off.

2. Kyle Hicks, TCU: The Horned Frogs' best offensive player, Hicks rates as perhaps the most dynamic returning back in the Big 12 after junior season in which he rushed for 1,042 yards. He also led TCU with 47 receptions, ensuring that he'll rarely leave the field this season. With the Frogs' passing game in flux, Hicks figures to receive a heavy workload, especially early in the season.

3. Justin Crawford, West Virginia: Crawford, the most productive returning back in the league, rushed for 1,184 yards last season. He'll share time in the Mountaineers' backfield with talented complementary backs, but make no mistake, Crawford is the leader of the group as a senior. Much like Hill at Oklahoma State, Crawford can relieve pressure from quarterback Will Grier, who ought to give West Virginia one of the league's more effective arms.

4. Terence Williams, Baylor: The big-bodied junior ran for 556 yards as a freshman in 2015 and 1,048 yards a year ago. No reason exists to believe that Williams will dip this fall as a junior under new coach Matt Rhule, whose offense looks likely to favor a power running game even more than in the Bears' former system. Williams will split carries with JaMycal Hasty, the other half of the Big 12's strongest pairing of backs.

5. Alex Barnes, Kansas State: The Wildcats relied heavily in the running game last year on quarterback Jesse Ertz, who gained 1,012 yards on the ground. Coming off shoulder surgery, he won't need to carry such a load this fall -- in large part because of the development of Barnes, who ranked second all-time among K-State true freshmen last year with 442 yards and six touchdowns. His 7.9-yard average, better than all backs who qualified for the Big 12 statistical charts, offers a nice glimpse of Barnes' ability.

6. Rodney Alexander, Oklahoma: With 1,000-yard rushers Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon in the backfield, Alexander was missed last year only when injuries hit the Sooners in midseason. They'll need him plenty in 2017 after the 6-foot-2, 223-pound junior sat all of last season. He suffered a broken neck in preseason camp one year after breaking his leg in the season opener. If healthy, he's a major weapon, though the Sooners recruited Marcelias Sutton out of junior college and Trey Sermon to compete for carries.

7. Chris Warren III, Texas: Another injury concern after he entered last season set to share time with D'Onta Foreman, Warren suffered a knee injury four games into the year. It opened a path to stardom for Foreman, who topped 2,000 yards last season. Questions lingered through the spring around Warren, who must still win the job at Texas over a strong stable of backs. If healthy, he figures to dramatically improve on his 470 yards in 2015 and 366 last season behind a sturdy offensive line.