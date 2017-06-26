Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip: Week 1

What if you could go to any game you wanted every week? Would you want to see the best atmosphere, the best matchup, the best players, the most intriguing storylines? It’s up to you.

That’s the idea behind our annual Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip and Jake Trotter and Mitch Sherman pick one game per week to attend.

We kick off the series with Week 1.

Jake Trotter’s pick: West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

The Mountaineers received tremendous news last week with the eligibility clearing of transfer quarterback Will Grier. As a freshman, Grier was terrific, throwing 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions at Florida. And if West Virginia’s spring game was any indication, the Mountaineers could feature one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

This clash against Virginia Tech should tell us a lot about Grier. And whether West Virginia could have the capability of crashing the Big 12 title game.

Mitch Sherman’s pick: Maryland at Texas

From a matchup standpoint, this doesn't have the same appeal as the opener in Austin last year, when Notre Dame visited, although Maryland is making strides under third-year coach D.J. Durkin.

But Week 1 at Texas is all about the opening of the Tom Herman era. The Longhorns aren't going to look like anything close to a finished product, but Herman's fast work at Houston offers hope he can take a talented roster and mold it into a winner right away.

If nothing else, the first game with a new coaching staff always serves as a spectacle, allowing fans and media to get a real look at all of the changes -- subtle and significant -- introduced during the last nine months.