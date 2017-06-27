Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip: Week 2

What if you could go to any game you wanted every Saturday? Would you want to see the best atmosphere, the best matchup, the best players, the most intriguing storylines? It's up to you.

That's the idea behind our annual Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip, and Jake Trotter and Mitch Sherman pick one game per week to attend.

We continue the series with Week 2.

Jake Trotter's pick: Oklahoma at Ohio State

The Buckeyes embarrassed the Sooners last season, a defeat that effectively prevented Oklahoma from successfully making a late run into the playoff.

This will be the first big test for first-year coach Lincoln Riley, who took over after Bob Stoops unexpectedly announced his retirement this month. If Riley and Baker Mayfield can pull off this victory, they could be the ones hopping into the driver's seat for a spot in the playoff.

Mitch Sherman's pick: TCU at Arkansas

Since we're not both going to the Horseshoe for this exercise, I'm headed to Fayetteville for the first of two Big 12 trips into SEC territory in September. And if the rematch is anything like the 2016 game, a 41-38 double-OT thriller in which TCU stole victory from Arkansas before handing it back, I won't be disappointed.

This is such an intriguing year for the Horned Frogs. We won't learn much from the opener against Jackson State. Coming off a losing season, TCU needs to make an early statement that it's set to play to its high potential in 2017.

Here's an opportunity for senior quarterback Kenny Hill to get settled early as an offensive weapon alongside Kyle Hicks. Hill played well against the Razorbacks last season, but endured struggles as the season progressed. A return to his top form in Week 2 would bode well for TCU.