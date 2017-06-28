Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip: Week 3

What if you could go to any game you wanted every Saturday? Would you want to see the best atmosphere, the best matchup, the best players, the most intriguing storylines? It’s up to you.

That’s the idea behind our annual Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip as Jake Trotter and Mitch Sherman pick one game per week to attend.

We continue the series with Week 3.

Quadree Henderson and Pitt were off to a hot start in Stillwater a year ago and hope to get their revenge on visiting Oklahoma State this season. Brody Schmidt/AP Photo

Jake Trotter’s pick: Texas at USC

In Tom Herman’s debut in Austin, the Longhorns face one of the toughest early season slates in the country. A trip to USC and Heisman hopeful QB Sam Darnold is a big reason why.

Underscored by the loss at Kansas last year, the Longhorns still have a ways to go before challenging again on the national stage. But if they hang tough in LA, it will be a sign that Herman quickly will have Texas back on the right path.

Mitch Sherman’s pick: Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh

This will be a better game than Texas-USC, and it might rank as the Cowboys’ biggest hurdle to an 8-0 start and Bedlam craziness at home on Nov. 4, with major College Football Playoff implications in the balance.

Pittsburgh came to Stillwater and nearly pulled the upset a year ago. If not for a lightning delay in the fourth quarter, it might have happened. Pitt had the Pokes on their heels at home. What happens in the rematch? Well, the Panthers have got to get better at defending the pass -- after ranking last in the ACC and 127th nationally in yardage allowed through the air a year ago -- to slow Oklahoma State’s offense.

Strange things can happen away from home in September. And if there’s one guy on the Cowboys’ schedule who can perhaps match their flash on his own, it’s Quadree Henderson of Pitt. Look for excitement from the moment of this early kickoff.