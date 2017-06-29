Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip: Week 4

What if you could go to any game you wanted every Saturday? Would you want to see the best atmosphere, the best matchup, the best players, the most intriguing storylines? It’s up to you.

That’s the idea behind our annual Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip as Jake Trotter and Mitch Sherman pick one game per week to attend.

We continue the series with Week 4.

The Sooners came out on top in a 52-46 shootout with the Horned Frogs last season in Fort Worth. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Jake Trotter: TCU at Oklahoma State

In one of the key Big 12 clashes early in the season, the Horned Frogs travel to Stillwater.

Oklahoma State obliterated the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth last year, but TCU is talented enough to deliver a bounce-back campaign. Knocking off the Pokes in Stillwater would send a strong message.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will be looking to ignite their Big 12 title run with a big September home win.

Mitch Sherman: Oklahoma at Baylor

The first of three games this season that match new Big 12 head coaches, this rates as a major challenge in the league opener for Matt Rhule and the Bears. The Sooners blasted Baylor last year in Norman and ended the college career of QB Seth Russell.

OU has won two in a row in this series after Baylor won three of four between 2011-14 to signal a shift in Big 12 power. The advantage now sits firmly with Oklahoma, though the slate is essentially wiped clean with Rhule and Lincoln Riley in charge, not to mention Tom Herman to the south along I-35 at Texas.

It will be interesting to see who among the trio of new coaches enjoys the smoothest transition. Logic says it’ll be Riley, with his system intact and QB Baker Mayfield at the helm for one more season. But if another newcomer to the league intends to upstage the young Oklahoma coach, well, here’s the first opportunity.