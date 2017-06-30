Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip: Week 5

What if you could go to any game you wanted every Saturday? Would you want to see the best atmosphere, the best matchup, the best players, the most intriguing storylines? It’s up to you.

That’s the idea behind our annual Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip as Jake Trotter and Mitch Sherman pick one game per week to attend.

We continue the series with Week 5.

The last time the Longhorns visited Ames, they left with a 24-0 loss. Justin Hayworth/AP

Jake Trotter’s pick: Texas at Iowa State

Among the games scheduled to begin the Tom Herman era, the Longhorns have to face USC, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. But sandwiched in between is a dangerous Thursday night trip to Ames.

The last time they played a night game in Ames, the Longhorns fell, 24-0.

Iowa State, for good reason, is optimistic about its chances of getting back to a bowl. The Cyclones could produce a huge win to that end, while handing Herman some major early adversity.

Mitch Sherman’s pick: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Technically, we could both go to Ames on Sept. 28 and have time to make it elsewhere on Saturday, but let's not break the bank early in the season. I’m not sure what to expect from the Cowboys’ trip to Lubbock -- and that’s the appeal.

Oklahoma State should roll, it seems. But then, we thought the Pokes would race to a big victory at home last November over the Red Raiders before Tech closed a 14-point gap in the second quarter and stayed with the Pokes for the rest of the way. Oklahoma State escaped with a 45-44 victory as Texas Tech missed an extra point in the final two minutes.

What’s in store in 2017? Hard to forecast, considering these teams put up 123 points when they last met at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won eight straight games in this series, featuring plenty of points. Is Tech due to break through? Kind of looked like it last year.