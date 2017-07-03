Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip: Week 6

What if you could go to any game you wanted every Saturday? Would you want to see the best atmosphere, the best matchup, the best players, the most intriguing storylines? It's up to you.

That's the idea behind our annual Big 12 Ultimate Road Trip as Jake Trotter and Mitch Sherman pick one game per week to attend.

We continue the series with Week 6.

Jake Trotter's pick: Kansas State at Texas

K-State's trip to Austin could dictate whether the Wildcats will have a team capable of challenging the Oklahoma schools for the Big 12 title. A win over Texas on the road would signal the Wildcats are for real.

Texas, meanwhile, will be attempting to kick off a challenging three-game stretch with a victory. If the Longhorns can't hold serve at home, they could be staring down the real possibility of three-straight losses with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on deck.

Mitch Sherman's pick: West Virginia at TCU

Are they contenders or pretenders in the Big 12 this year? Heading toward September, opinions are split on the Horned Frogs and Mountaineers. They'll both likely land in the middle of the pack among preseason picks. But TCU is coming off a six-win season, while West Virginia won 10 last season.

It's an intriguing matchup in that the Mountaineers look more solid at quarterback with Will Grier -- despite the return of starter Kenny Hill for TCU -- and the Horned Frogs feature a more complete roster, headlined by the best back seven (or eight) defensively in the league.

How will they fare at home against Grier in his first Big 12 start in a hostile environment? (Apologies to Kansas.) I want to know now, three months before this game.