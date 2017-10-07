Oklahoma's playoff hopes take blow with stunning loss to Iowa State

Chip Kelly and Jonathan Vilma break down the landscape of the Big 12 football conference following Oklahoma's stunning loss to Iowa State. (1:13)

NORMAN, Okla. – Behind a third-string quarterback, and an iron-man linebacker, Iowa State pulled off the upset of the season on Saturday, stunning third-ranked Oklahoma in Norman, 38-31.

The Cyclones also turned the Big 12 race, shook up the College Football Playoff conversation and sent the Sooners spiraling into the Red River Showdown.

With 2:19 to play, Kyle Kempt tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, who leaped over a pair of Sooner defenders to come down with the game-winning reception.

Walk-on Kyle Kempt helped lead Iowa State to the upset of the season at Oklahoma. Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

Kempt and Joel Lanning, who played both ways, keyed Iowa State, which came into the game 31-point underdogs after losing starting QB Jacob Park, who took a leave of absence for "personal health issues.”

Kempt, a walk-on who had never attempted a pass before for the Cyclones, got the start in Park’s place. And flanking him was Lanning, Iowa State’s starting inside linebacker, who doubled as a situational quarterback on Saturday.

Both delivered incredible performances to topple the Sooners.

Kempt threw for 343 yards, including the touchdown to Lazard on a third down.

Lanning totaled 78 total snaps -- 57 on defense, 13 on offense and eight on special teams. He also came up with a fumble recovery, which ended an Oklahoma drive inside the Iowa State 10-yard line in the third quarter. Off the turnover, the Cyclones drove 94 yards to tie the game, 24-24.

Lanning finished with 25 yards passing, 35 yards rushing, eight tackles, a sack and the fumble recovery.

After knocking off Ohio State during the nonconference schedule, Oklahoma was in the driver’s seat to make the playoff. Moving forward, the Sooners’ playoff hopes will be dubious at best. And they will have a long road just to get into the Big 12 title game, as they still must face Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia, on top of the trip to Dallas against Texas next weekend.

Baker Mayfield had a chance to tie the game on Oklahoma’s final drive. But on a fourth down, he scrambled around, unable to find an open receiver. His desperation pass was tipped to the turf, giving Iowa State just its sixth victory in the series.