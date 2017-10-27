Did Lincoln Riley light a fire under Oklahoma that can last?

Time is running out on Oklahoma’s quest to play a complete game in the Big 12.

The Sooners host Texas Tech on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2) before back-to-back meetings with Oklahoma State and TCU that will factor heavily in setting the matchup for the Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game -- a necessary steppingstone for any league team with visions of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

And here, four games into league play, No. 10 Oklahoma (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big 12) has yet to put two solid halves of football together on the same Saturday.

What must change?

“You’ve got to have a bunch of guys who are hungry,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

The hope in Norman is that first-year coach Lincoln Riley stoked that hunger with a heated halftime speech last week at Kansas State as the Sooners trailed 21-10. OU outgained the Wildcats 390 yards to 96 in the second half and won 42-35.

Though the Sooners are 6-1 in Lincoln Riley's first season as head coach, Oklahoma has yet to put two solid halves together on the same day. AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Riley, typically low-key, described his tone as “pretty intense” in the locker room, “probably about as hot as I run.”

“It was a motivational speech that we all needed,” running back Rodney Anderson said.

“He was just so passionate,” cornerback Jordan Thomas said. “Every word he said, you felt in your heart. It wasn’t one of those, ‘Oh, I hear you talking' [moments]. He was fired up.”

Riley exited and then Mayfield took the floor, imploring his teammates to “leave no doubt.”

“We needed everybody to do their jobs and play hard,” the senior said.

We’ll soon see if the fiery locker room outburst served only to ignite the Sooners for their customary 30 minutes of strong play -- or if this turnabout rekindled in Oklahoma the aggressiveness that fueled a trouncing of Ohio State in Week 2.

The Buckeyes, now ranked four spots higher than the Sooners despite owning the same overall record, found a new gear in the aftermath of that 31-16 Oklahoma victory, while OU has sputtered at times in every outing since conference play opened.

Defensively, Oklahoma struggled throughout a Sept. 23 win at Baylor. And in three games since, it has played one good and one bad half, losing 38-31 to Iowa State and defeating Texas and K-State by a total of 12 points.

In the bad halves of play over its past three games, in fact, OU was outscored by 34 points and outgained by 244 yards. The Sooners outscored their foes by 39 points in the three good halves and outgained them by 665 yards.

“The fun part about this team is we’ve got guts,” Riley said. “We’re still getting better. We’re still a work in progress. That’s part of it. We see spurts of how good we can be, and we’re going to push like hell to get it to the point where we can play our best more often.”

Some of this for Oklahoma comes, no doubt, with replacing the bulk of its production at running back and receiver. OU lost the heart of its defense in linebacker Jordan Evans. And despite the stability that remains on Riley’s staff, predecessor Bob Stoops played a huge role in keeping the Sooners’ play at a consistent level with 10 league titles in 18 years on the sidelines.

“You can come in as a coach, yell, scream, do whatever you want,” Riley said. “They either respond or they don’t.”

They responded last week. Don’t expect Riley’s emotional turn Saturday to become a staple, however.

“There’s a desire with this team to get there,” the coach said. “They know we’ve got more in the tank. If we can learn those lessons while we’re winning and fighting and continue to grow, again, that’s kind of been our M.O.

“We got a big target on our backs. We realize that. We realize people are a little bit different when they play us. That’s part of it. That’s part of being at Oklahoma.”

The Sooners’ per-play average of 8.5 yards ranks No. 1 nationally and remains on pace to obliterate the school record of 7.6 set in 1971. The defensive ceiling is high with linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo playing at an All-America level and underclassmen flashing signs of positivity.

Thomas and Steven Parker, seniors in the secondary, generated turnovers last week.

And even if the comeback performance at K-State did not light a fire, it served as a step.

“It teaches us to trust the plan and trust our coaches and trust the schemes that we have in place,” Thomas said, “because things aren’t always going to go our way. You can’t put your head down.”

The meat of the schedule is coming. Mayfield said he saw enough in the second half Saturday to believe the Sooners are ready to play 60 minutes at their best.

“If you were on the sideline,” he said, “you could feel that electricity that we had. I think going forward, I think we’re making the right turn. You never want to peak too early, but right now this team hasn’t even scratched the surface of how good we can be.”