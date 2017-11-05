Baker Mayfield makes another Heisman statement in wild Bedlam win

In a wild edition of Bedlam that saw 114 points, Baker Mayfield put up 598 yards and five touchdowns in the Sooners' thrilling win over the Oklahoma State. (1:41)

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Of all the wild Bedlam showdowns, filled with unbelievable swings, unceasing scoring and unthinkable finishes, Saturday’s thriller in Stillwater just might have topped them all.

In the end, Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners outlasted Mason Rudolph and the Oklahoma State Cowboys 62-52, keeping Oklahoma’s dreams of advancing to the College Football Playoff alive, while extinguishing Oklahoma State’s.

After failing to stop the Cowboys for much of the game, Oklahoma’s beleaguered defense finally got a stop when it mattered the most.

Baker Mayfield threw for 598 yards and five touchdowns in Oklahoma's shootout win over Oklahoma State. Brett Deering/Getty Images

On fourth-and-7 from the Sooners' 43-yard line, Rudolph’s pass went over the head of Tyron Johnson down the sideline, sealing Oklahoma’s third straight win over the Pokes.

In the waning seconds, Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon delivered the exclamation point before a sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium, dashing through a desperate Oklahoma State defense 53 yards for a touchdown.

Though his third-and-goal interception late in the fourth quarter gave Rudolph and the Cowboys new life, Mayfield delivered another Heisman statement with yet another spectacular performance on the road.

He passed for 598 yards and five touchdowns, and also stiff-armed Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips for a 7-yard scoring run.

All told, Oklahoma rolled up 785 yards of offense, and Mayfield broke Landry Jones' school record for passing yards in a game and Sam Bradford’s school record for passing yards in a half.

The two teams combined for a Bedlam-record 114 points, topping the 102 the schools put up in 2008. Rudolph passed for 448 yards and five touchdowns. Yet as prolific as Rudolph was, Mayfield was even better.

And on the same day that Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, Stanford’s Bryce Love and Penn State’s Saquon Barkley all lost, Mayfield might have played himself to the top of the Heisman conversation. He is aiming to join Herschel Walker as just the second player since the 1940s to finish in the top four of the Heisman voting three times.

With Iowa State falling at West Virginia, the Sooners can all but clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game next weekend in a massive showdown against eighth-ranked TCU that will whittle the number of the Big 12 title contenders to one, provided the Horned Frogs defeat Texas later Saturday night.

Including Saturday, Oklahoma has now won 15 of the past 16 Bedlam meetings when both teams have been ranked.