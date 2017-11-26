After two-play suspension, Baker Mayfield comes off bench to crush West Virginia

Baker Mayfield misses the coin toss and the opening drive, serving his punishment after a crude gesture to Kansas bench last week, but he scores three touchdowns on 281 passing yards to lead the Sooners to a 59-31 win. (0:41)

NORMAN, Okla. -- After leading the Sooners to their fifth touchdown on their fifth drive, Baker Mayfield dashed past the Oklahoma sideline toward the opposite end zone, galloping and skipping while throwing his hands in the air.

The Owen Field crowd reciprocated, giving Mayfield a boisterous ovation. Then gave him another as he exited the field in Norman for the final time.

Mayfield’s senior-day swan song might have begun on the bench. He was suspended from starting and temporarily stripped of his captaincy for grabbing his crotch and yelling, "F--- you!" to the Kansas sidelines last weekend.

Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns in leading Oklahoma to a blowout win over West Virginia. Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

But after one series on Saturday, Mayfield entered the game. Then he delivered another masterful performance, leading the Sooners to a 59-31 rout of West Virginia.

Next up for Mayfield?

The Big 12 championship game.

A trip to New York to likely pick up the Heisman Trophy.

And after that, potentially the College Football Playoff.

Mayfield completed 14 of 17 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma scored touchdowns on all six possessions he was on the field. When Mayfield was subbed out for Kyler Murray, the Sooners led by 28 late in the third quarter.

Pregame provided plenty of theater, as the Sooners wrapped up the regular season as the Big 12’s only one-loss team.

During the senior-day ceremony, defensive end D.J. Ward proposed to his girlfriend (she said yes). Moments before that, after a week of drama and controversy, Mayfield received a rousing ovation as he was introduced with his parents.

Earlier in the week, Mayfield was brought to tears while addressing his actions at Kansas.

"Playing at OU is something I always dreamed of," he said Monday. "Not starting is what it is. But not being a team captain is something so much more. It's going to be tough."

Because he wasn’t allowed to walk out to midfield, Oklahoma’s captains carried Mayfield’s jersey with them for the coin toss.

Murray got the start for the Sooners and rushed for 66 yards on the first snap of the game. Oklahoma scored on the next play. And the Mayfield send-off was underway.