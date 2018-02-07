Baker Mayfield tweets at Texas signee, calls promise to beat Sooners 'naive'

The ink is barely dry on Keondre Coburn's national letter of intent, yet the Texas defensive tackle signee already got his first taste of Red River rivalry trash talk.

After Coburn, the No. 47 prospect in the ESPN 300, signed with the Longhorns, he posted a tweet discussing how relieved he is that his recruitment is complete, and he delivered a promise to Texas fans: His class will beat rival Oklahoma.

I'm so happy to finally be a longhorn baby this has been the hardest process ever but it's over and my next journey is in Austin and with my boys in this Revolution Class AND I PROMISE WE WILL BEAT OU and the rest of them🤘🏾🐂 pic.twitter.com/5Il1vSAmpB — Keondre Coburn⁹⁹ (@KeondreCoburn99) February 7, 2018

If you think that caught the eyes of some Sooners, you would be correct. That includes a certain somebody -- former Sooners quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield -- who couldn't help but chime in with his two cents.

In a tweet, Mayfield replied: "This is what we call being naive. Kid has no idea what it's like stepping into the Cotton Bowl. So here's how it works... The team north of the Red River doesn't flinch. But it's okay, you'll see for yourself, wish you the best."

Mayfield is never one to shy away from saying what he thinks or displaying his emotions, but it looks like he did flinch because not long after posting the tweet, it was deleted it.

Reason No. 27,598 not to tweet at recruits.

Also, can October hurry up and get here so the Longhorns and Sooners can square off again on the field?