How Penn State became the nation's best fourth-quarter team

The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual isn't a part of the College Football Playoff, but still presents a premier matchup as No. 5 Penn State takes on No. 9 USC in a classic Big Ten-Pac 12 matchup, January 2 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. (1:12)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda shook his head and smiled after hearing how much -- 111 points -- the Nittany Lions have outscored opponents in the fourth quarter.

He hadn’t before seen that stat, nor was he aware his team’s fourth-quarter point margin is at least double that of 121 other FBS teams. He knew No. 5 Penn State was dominant -- but he didn’t know the extent. He had no idea the Nittany Lions lead the entire nation in that category and enter the bowl season with a considerably higher margin than even runner-up Alabama (85 points).

"I didn’t know that," he said, "but that doesn’t surprise me at all."

It didn’t surprise most players. These Nittany Lions have been known all season as a second-half team, a program that always seems to deliver a knockout punch shortly after it was seemingly down for the count itself. But lost slightly in that second-half shuffle is just truly how dominant the Nittany Lions have been in the game's final 15 minutes.

Penn State has been one of the best fourth-quarter teams of the past decade.

Only one college football team, the 2011 Houston Cougars (13-1) led by quarterback Case Keenum, boasted a better margin (121 points) -- and their strength of schedule was ranked No. 97 based on the Sagarin ratings. Since 2004, when ESPN first started tracking such numbers, no Power 5 team besides Penn State has surpassed the 110-point mark in the fourth quarter. In the NFL, only the 2006 San Diego Chargers (14-2) have approached that milestone, with 94 points in the regular season.

"It doesn’t surprise me," running back Saquon Barkley said, "but that’s kind of a cool stat."

Here’s what has made Penn State so effective:

Depth and conditioning

Coach James Franklin offered one of his longest answers of the season -- just under four minutes -- when asked about Penn State’s fourth-quarter success. (After all, there are no simple explanations here.)

But his first point might have been his best: depth and conditioning.

This is the first time in four years that Penn State operated under a full 85 scholarships. That gave the Nittany Lions an instant boost compared to past years, and players were noticeably less fatigued in the final quarter. That was further helped by the Nittany Lions' constant rotation of players, especially on the defensive line. More than two dozen players had a tackle for loss this season.

"As the game goes on, we just keep wearing you down with the number of guys that we’re playing," Franklin said.

Strength coach Dwight Galt also deserves a lot of credit. In his third year at Vanderbilt, the Commodores were also tops in the nation in fourth-quarter margin (91) -- just ahead of the likes of national champion Florida State (83). This just so happens to be Galt’s third year at Penn State, too. When he first arrived in Happy Valley, only one player ran a 4.49 or better. Last season, that number jumped to five.

"That’s a testament to Coach Galt and what he’s been able to do in the offseason with us," Cabinda said.

Offensive adjustments

Since 2004, only two offenses -- 2008 Houston and 2011 Houston -- have scored more than Penn State’s 166 fourth-quarter points this season.

That wasn’t entirely unexpected from Houston five years ago since it led the nation in scoring offense. But Penn State is ranked No. 23 nationally. What makes this situation so unique is just how much Penn State’s offense changes in the final quarter. It has scored 166 points in the final period -- compared to 173 points in the first half.

Why the change in the offense? Look no further than the halftime adjustments from offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

"This offense was built out of his mind," said his former quarterback at Fordham, Michael Nebrich. "He can tell you about it in his sleep. He’s such a smart coach schematically that he knows what play’s going to work against each scheme."

Penn State has outscored opponents by 111 points in the fourth quarter this season. Since 2004, when ESPN first started tracking such numbers, no other Power 5 team has surpassed the 110-point mark. AP Photo/AJ Mast

In the Big Ten championship, for example, Moorhead spotted a weakness in Wisconsin’s defense toward the end of the second quarter. He decided to target that on the first play in the second half -- which ended up as a 70-yard touchdown pass from Trace McSorley to Saeed Blacknall. The more that Moorhead sees, the more he adjusts and the more Penn State scores.

It’s no coincidence that the number of Penn State’s explosive plays -- those that go for at least 20 yards -- increases as the game goes on: 17 in the first quarter, 19 in the second quarter, 23 in the third quarter and 26 in the final quarter.

Mentality and other factors

After a 42-39 loss to Pitt, tight end Mike Gesicki stepped out of the locker room and uttered something that’s since been spread on Twitter and favorited by teammates throughout the season:

"We have more heart, in my three years, than we’ve ever had. We’ve got a bunch of dudes that aren’t going to give up, that aren’t going to quit, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to come back and win because we owe it to each other. We owe it to our fans. But, more importantly, we put way too much time into it to just go down 28-7 and say, 'All right, we’ll see you guys next week.' No, that’s not happening anymore. That’s not Penn State. That’s not who we are."

Center Brian Gaia said Friday that he believes that loss helped propel Penn State forward because of how PSU was able to change the game’s momentum. Trailing 28-7 midway through the second quarter, it looked as if PSU was on the verge of an embarrassing loss. Instead, it rallied and came up one completion short of a comeback win. That set the tone for the rest of the season -- Penn State felt it was never out of the game.

Almost poetically, Penn State found itself again trailing 28-7 later in the season -- against Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship. It rallied, outscored the Badgers 10-0 in the fourth quarter and secured the unlikely 38-31 victory.

That was a trademark of the 2016 Nittany Lions. Against No. 2 Ohio State, the Nittany Lions blocked two-fourth quarter kicks and outscored the Buckeyes 17-0 in the final quarter to earn a 24-21 upset. Against Indiana, Penn State overcame a three-point deficit with a dominant 24-7 fourth quarter to win 45-31.

"Regardless of the score, we all know that anything’s possible," Gaia said. "We just have faith in each other that we all can do it."

Penn State’s mentality isn’t the only abstract variable at play, though. Unlike Alabama, Penn State needs a strong fourth quarter to win. Bama and Kent State tied 0-0 in the fourth quarter, for example, after the Tide held a 48-0 lead after 45 minutes. Penn State often didn’t have the luxury of plugging in its backups in the final quarter and waiting for the game to end. Maybe that downplays Bama's strength in the final quarter, but that hasn’t made Penn State’s fourth quarters any less impressive. It’s thrived under more high-pressure situations.

Regardless, as it stands, Penn State is -- statistically -- the best fourth-quarter team in the nation. Based on the numbers, it’s one of the best in recent history. No offense is putting up more points (166), and only 12 defenses this season have allowed fewer points (55).

"I can’t really tell you exactly why it’s happened," Cabinda said. "That’s just how it’s been. We’ve won a lot of games that way."

He smiled. "Nobody’s complaining."