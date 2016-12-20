Penn State fired up for Rose Bowl despite missing out on playoff

Penn State fan Michael Lefkowitz was sitting in the stands during the Big Ten championship game when the Nittany Lions fell behind 28-7 to Wisconsin.

Lefkowitz and his friends figured then that Penn State would probably head to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. Even that was worlds better than his most optimistic projections back when the team was 2-2 in September and he was checking the dates for bowl games in Detroit and Nashville.

After PSU rallied to beat Wisconsin, Lefkowitz held out a glimmer of hope for a College Football Playoff bid the following day. But when the team instead finished No. 5 and earned an appearance in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual against USC, Lefkowitz didn't feel any real disappointment. He started scrambling to find tickets.

"It's still the biggest bowl out there," the 2013 Penn State graduate said. "I don't see how you can't be excited."

Saquon Barkley and Penn State are heading to the Rose Bowl and in good position for more success in 2017. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

If circumstances were different, then perhaps Penn State and its fans would feel differently. This is a team that had a legitimate claim as worthy of playing for a national title. Even with two losses, these Nittany Lions are arguably the biggest snub of the three-year-old playoff's history, given that they (A) won the nation's best conference and (B) beat one of the four teams (Ohio State) that did make the field.

As always, though, context matters. The hyper-focus on the playoff is naturally diminishing the significance of all other bowl games. The "Granddaddy of Them All," with its tradition and spectacular setting, remains the most immune to this condition. Still, if a team like Ohio State ended up in Pasadena this year, it couldn't help but feel like an opportunity missed.

Not only did Penn State never expect to be in a championship mix this season, but there were many who thought until very recently it wouldn't sniff another Rose Bowl for years. For a program that was decimated by the Jerry Sandusky child sexual-abuse scandal in the fall of 2011 and the resulting NCAA sanctions in the summer of 2012, simply getting to this point is amazing enough.

"It’s insane to even think about what we’ve done," junior wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton said. "We were thinking the Pinstripe Bowl or the TaxSlayer Bowl was a good season until now."

"You think about what this program has been through -- probably some of the worst sanctions ever in college football," star running back Saquon Barkley said. "And we were able to overcome that in five years."

Defensive end Garrett Sickels recalled attending the Nittany Lions' home finale in 2012 as a recruit. That day, the senior class was honored with a facade at Beaver Stadium -- an achievement usually reserved for Big Ten or national championship teams.

"They did it just because the program survived and everyone stayed," Sickels said. "And now they'll be putting up [2016] because of a Big Ten championship. It's a pretty amazing feeling. It's come full circle."

This year's run has brought the joy back to Happy Valley. And while as competitors the Penn State players and coaches would love to be preparing for Alabama, the overwhelming emotion surrounding the Rose Bowl is enthusiasm.

The school's initial 20,000-seat allotment sold out the first day as members of the Nittany Lion Club gobbled them up before anyone else had a chance. Penn State students bought out their block in a little more than a day's time. Travel companies and other brokers have reported brisk sales and intense demand for the school's first appearance in Pasadena since New Year's Day 2009.

"It's costing me a fortune," said Penn State fan Keith Nichols, who'll make the trip from Worcester, Massachusetts, to California. "But this is a fantastic consolation prize. I'm giddy about it."

The Rose Bowl maintains its allure for Big Ten fans, particularly those whose teams have withstood a sizable gap between appearances. Iowa fans flocked to the game last year despite a tough loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten title game, and had a huge presence in the stands. Unfortunately, their excitement waned early in a lopsided 45-16 loss to Stanford.

"The Rose Bowl, you’ve been watching that since you’re a little kid," Barkley said. "Being able to play in the Rose Bowl is spectacular. One of our goals was to win a Big Ten championship and play for the national championship, and we came up short of that. But playing in the Rose Bowl is not a bad second option, to be honest."

This time next year, the Nittany Lions and their fans might not feel the same. With Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley back, expectations will be sky high to start the season. Making the Rose Bowl again in 2017 would be great -- but only because it will host a playoff semifinal next year.

For now, though, Penn State has nothing to complain about. Given everything the program has been through in the past five years, the Rose Bowl feels like an incredible opportunity.

"From a fan’s perspective," Lefkowitz said, "it’s a dream."