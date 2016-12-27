Boston College wins Quick Lane Bowl in unlikely offensive battle

Patrick Towles throws two touchdown passes and hauls in a touchdown reception as Boston College defeats Maryland 36-30 to win the Quick Lane Bowl. (1:05)

The 2016 Quick Lane Bowl will be remembered as the offensive showcase nobody saw coming.

Boston College eventually came out on top 36-30, but the game as a whole proved to be an entertaining offensive matchup.

Entering the bowl, however, it was believed to be an inevitable defensive battle.

Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney celebrates a touchdown during the Quick Lane Bowl. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Maryland was 0-5 against top-25 defenses this season and never managed more than 14 points against them. It nearly doubled that output against Boston College's eighth-ranked defense, scoring 27 points by the end of the third quarter. The Eagles approached the game having never scored more than 26 points this season against a Power 5 team. They had 29 points by halftime.

The Quick Lane Bowl bucked expectations. Boston College had only once allowed a single player to produce two 30-plus yard rushes in a game this season -- Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. But instead of a slow-paced game punctuated by punts, Maryland running back Ty Johnson had one of his best efforts of the season.

By halftime, he had already scampered for 30- and 62-yard touchdown runs. Heading into the game, he averaged 2.6 yards per carry against top-25 defenses. Against Boston College, he finished with 10.6 ypc.

Explosive plays were a theme throughout Monday's game. At one point, Boston College receiver Jeff Smith took a handoff and then caught Maryland off guard by throwing to quarterback Patrick Towles in the end zone for a 20-yard score. The Terrapins scored touchdowns of 62, 30, 63 and 52 yards.

It was a game that neither team could have expected. Solid offense and so-so defense isn't how Boston College got here. Likewise, Maryland previously disappeared against elite run defenses -- it combined for six total points against Michigan and Ohio State -- but impressed against Boston College.

It might not have been how Eagles coach Steve Addazio expected to win, but he'll certainly take it. Boston College last won a bowl game in 2007 and now has momentum heading into 2017 -- thanks to an unlikely offensive performance and an entertaining offensive matchup.