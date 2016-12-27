Michigan's Kyle Kalis sees pro wrestling as 'perfect job' after football

The Big Carrot? The Tasmanian Devil? One of the biggest questions lingering for Michigan offensive lineman Kyle Kalis when he considers his post-football aspirations is what he might name his character.

Kalis wraps up his collegiate career this week against Florida State at the Capital One Orange Bowl. The three-year starter at offensive guard is hoping he’ll continue playing for many years in the NFL, but if that doesn’t work out Kalis say Tuesday morning that a starring role in pro wrestling may be in his future.

Michigan's Kyle Kalis is a three-year starter at offensive guard. Photo by Lon Horwedel/ICON Sportswire

"Since I was a little kid growing up watching the guys in WWE it’s just always been so appealing to me," Kalis said. "I’m going to sound like such a meathead when I say this but, it sounds like the most perfect job ever. You just lift, you train and you get ready to perform. It’s kind of like football."

Pro wrestling seems like a natural fit for a 300-pound offensive lineman, especially one that has enough personality to create his own campus TV show with a fellow lineman and regularly hold court in front of a microphone. For Kalis, it’s more than a passive interest. He said he’s spoken to people in the industry about how to get involved if football doesn’t work out at the next level.

None of Michigan’s other players or coaches are shocked to learn about Kalis' future career goals. Quarterback Wilton Speight said the combination of being "a massive dude" and being very comfortable in front of the cameras fits the role well. Speight suggested something to do with a big carrot for Kalis' future nickname in wrestling given the guard’s reddish hair.

Offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, who works primarily with the linemen, suggested Tasmanian Devil. He said he’s firmly in Kalis' corner -- maybe even literally -- if he decides to try his hand in show business.

"I’d like to go to [the] first event if that’s possible," Drevno said. "Maybe I could be the ring manager. I can escort him out there."

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has made his affinity for the WWE pretty clear in two years at Michigan. He attended a live event in Detroit last year and talked about wanting to bring Wrestlemania to the Big House. Harbaugh was friends with the Steiner Brothers (collegiate wrestlers turned pro tag-team duo) during his days as a player in Ann Arbor.

Kalis said he hasn’t asked the head coach for any advice in the arena yet, but perhaps Harbaugh can make a connection and help Kalis learn a bit more about the profession. Maybe they can even figure out a good nickname together.

"That’s the one thing I don’t know," Kalis said. "We don’t know if we’re going to incorporate something for my Irish side or my German side. I don’t know. It’ll be good though."