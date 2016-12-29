Jim Harbaugh recaps 'sentimental' week in Florida for team, family

While Michigan has spent much of its week in Florida prepping for the Capital One Orange Bowl, Jim Harbaugh said it has been an especially emotional trip as he gets ready to say goodbye to a large senior class that helped to set the tone for his program in Ann Arbor.

Roughly three quarters of the Wolverines' starting lineup will be playing in its final college game Friday night against No. 11 Florida State. Harbaugh said Thursday morning that it’s important for him to try to send them out with a win.

“I understand that the team won't be the same,” he said. “When this game is over, it'll exist. It'll exist in the record books; it'll exist in our memories, but the ball team as we know it won't be the same after this game. So I get very nostalgic about that.”

JIm Harbaugh wants to send a large and very special senior class out on a high note. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan players spoke earlier this week about the workmanlike approach the team was taking in its bowl preparation. They said that the “delayed gratification” of beating the Seminoles and ending their college careers on a high note would be worth the wait. For Harbaugh, the team-bonding time spent on the practice field this week is its own reward.

“We're doing it for the last time for some guys,” he said. “Others, it's maybe the second time or the first time. But to have the opportunity to be around your teammates, and when you're on a team, those relationships that you have with your teammates, those are the tightest ones, those are the closest ones. That's the way I feel about it and approach it.”

Harbaugh said seeing his own family at the team hotel and running around the practice field with some of his players has added another layer of sentimentality to the past few days. Five of Harbaugh’s six children made the trip to Florida with him. Some of the younger Harbaughs have made it out to practice to play catch with the Wolverines and watch their dad and older brother (tight ends coach Jay Harbaugh) go to work – not unlike Harbaugh’s first trip to Florida in 1976 when his father, Jack, was an assistant coach for the Michigan team that lost to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

"I remember that feeling as a kid when a Michigan football player would notice me as a 9- or 10-year-old and pat you on the back or toss you a ball. And to see Jake [Butt] or John O'Korn tossing the ball with my kids, it's like, you fight back the tears. You get very sentimental. I do. It's as good as it gets.”