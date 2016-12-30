Michigan, Florida State find Orange Bowl motivation in opposite places

Michigan TE Jake Butt reflects on a season that saw the Wolverines just miss the playoff and why a bowl win could cement this year's class as a program builder for the future. (0:37)

Michigan and Florida State meet Friday night in a game that means different things for two talented programs heading into very different offseasons.

Both coaches can agree that this year’s Capital One Orange Bowl is meaningful. Beyond the merits of competing for the sake of competition, though, what each coach and his team are seeking to gain from ending 2016 with a victory have little in common.

Jimbo Fisher’s Seminoles ended their season with four straight victories and the belief that they were just hitting their stride in November. The young defense struggled during a 3-2 start to the year that killed any national championship hopes. Now that group is picking up valuable experience -- and allowing only 13.5 points per game in the last month of the season -- and it will return all but two major contributors next fall.

Momentum, if you believe in such things, was trending strongly in a positive direction for the Seminoles at the start of December. The trick for them this week has been finding a way to keep that going into the offseason by beating a formidable Michigan team.

“That's the thing about college football. I mean, you go a month, you're not the same team,” Fisher said Thursday morning. “I wish we would have played the next week the way the season ended. I wish we were playing right after the Florida game. I would have been happy. We were playing well. But sometimes you need that time.”

Jim Harbaugh and his senior-saturated Michigan roster were doing everything they could to hang on to that extra time during the month of December. Harbaugh said he grew sentimental in Miami while going through the last week of practice with his current team.

The Wolverines landed here after narrow losses to Iowa and Ohio State in their last three games. A win against the Buckeyes in Columbus during the season finale would have given Michigan an opportunity to send out its veterans with a trip to the College Football Playoff. Instead, the team has been left with a sour taste in its mouth for the past month.

An 11th victory would put this year’s Michigan team in a class with some of the school’s historically best groups and represent a small step forward in the win column during Harbaugh’s second year running the program. That has been an often-discussed point of pride in the buildup to Friday’s game. In many ways, though, the Wolverines are finding their motivation this week with a nostalgic “last chance to get the gang together” approach.

“The ball team as we know it won’t be the same after this game,” Harbaugh said. “I want them to leave with dignity and pride, knowing that they went out and played the very best they could and gave it their all. That's all you can ask, and we'll strive for that to be a win.”

Unlike the Florida State defense, Michigan will have to replace at least nine starters from a group that finished second in the nation in points and yards allowed this season. Harbaugh doesn’t subscribe to the philosophy that a good bowl win can serve as a launching pad toward success the following season, but even if he did, this wouldn’t be the year to make that case given all the turnover Michigan will face on both sides of the ball in 2017.

One team is trying to keep momentum rolling for the future. The other is trying to end an important two-year span on a positive note. They may be pulling in opposite directions, but both Michigan and Florida State should find plenty of meaning in putting on a good show in Miami.