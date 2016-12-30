Jabrill Peppers' jack-of-all-trades role tougher than it looks

Jabrill Peppers' mind moves a mile a minute.

Maybe faster on a good day.

He can't afford it not to do so -- not when the Michigan's do-everything linebacker/safety has taken at least 10 snaps each as a defensive back, linebacker, quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Wolverines this season.

Not with all those game plans, packages, routes, schemes and tendencies to remember.

There's no doubt that what Peppers did in games to become a Heisman Trophy finalist was incredibly impressive this fall, but what might be even more inspiring is all the preparation that goes into being able to do what he does on Saturdays.

"I bounce around," Peppers said of his weekly study habits with the offense, defense and special teams.

That's putting it mildly. Peppers starts with a special teams meeting. Then he might sit with the offense for 10 or 15 minutes so that he can get his plays and packages for the given week. To help, his plays are shown on screen so he can visually plug away. Peppers will then ask any pertinent questions about his packages, and if he has any free time, he'll look it over more intently.

After that, he goes to the defensive meetings until practice starts. Once the whistles blow, Peppers is back to bouncing around from special teams to offense and defense.

"What we've asked him to do from a mental standpoint is incredible," defensive coordinator Don Brown said. "He's a guy that if he asks a question in a meeting you better know it, because he wants an answer. And tell him once, he's got it down. You don't have to tell him twice."

Peppers, who ESPN NFL draft guru Todd McShay has listed as the No. 6 prospect on his Big Board , was an absolute stat machine this season. He registered three offensive touchdowns and a punt return for a touchdown during the regular season. Defensively, he leads the team with 16 tackles for loss and has four sacks, one interception and 72 tackles.

Peppers' well-rounded résumé sent him to New York. He might be one of the country's best players, regardless of position, but as people argue over the worth of a defensive player's value when it comes to the Heisman Trophy, Peppers, showed that his way is the only way.

Remember, Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen was named the nation's best defensive player twice (won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award) but wasn't invited to NYC. For defensive players to have a shot at the most coveted bronze statue in sports, they will have to use the Peppers method, which requires a deeper football prowess and an ability to do, well, everything.

"For him to be able to sit in, absorb that and then go out on the field and execute it at the level that he does, it’s honestly unbelievable," All-American tight end Jake Butt said. "He’s kind of teaching himself and then executing at as high a level as anyone in the country."

And that ain't easy.

Just ask fellow human joystick Adoree Jackson, who spends most of his time at cornerback for USC, but also takes reps on special teams and at wide receiver. Jackson, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back, was second in the Pac-12 with four interceptions and fifth in the conference with 11 pass breakups this season. He also returned two punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns. In a Week 13 win against Notre Dame, Jackson became the first FBS player to score on a punt, kickoff and reception (52 yards) in the same game since Alabama's Christion Jones in 2013.

Jackson has 17 career touchdowns, 694 total offensive yards, five interceptions, 33 passes defended, and 2,610 total return yards.

"There’s a lot that goes on in practice behind the scenes," Jackson said of studying multiple positions, "but everybody sees it on Saturday and thinks it’s easy."

Jackson said he "sneaks in" offensive prep, mostly memorizing his packages when he isn't in a defensive or special teams meeting. Jackson is usually solo on offensive film sessions, but he said he's become a better defender because of his practice and study of receiving routes more intently over the years.

"It’s just about me trying to figure out as much as possible," Jackson said.

Peppers wasn't an offensive juggernaut, but he was fun to watch. He carried the ball 27 times for 167 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 3 yards. Those aren't the flashiest of numbers, but don't tell that to teammate Jourdan Lewis. His face breaks into a boyish smile when he talks about how Peppers balances offense and defense in today's sport.

"It’s unbelievable with what he does on offense, especially when you think how complex the college game is," he said. "A lot of people don’t have that skill; a lot of people don’t have that 'it' factor about them."

Peppers didn't win the Heisman, and chances are his collegiate days will end after Friday's Capital One Orange Bowl against No. 11 Florida State. Whether he continues his jack-of-all-trades show in the NFL is unknown, but what he did in college is something his teammates say they will tell their kids about.

"With a player like Pep, you don’t see one thing that stands out. You see excellence day in and day out," Butt said.