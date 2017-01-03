Indiana to hire Tennessee OC Mike Debord to same post

Indiana is hiring Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike DeBord for the same position, a source told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday. Rivals.com first reported DeBord's departure from Tennessee to Indiana.

DeBord replaces Kevin Johns, dismissed Monday by new Indiana coach Tom Allen. Johns had served as an offensive coordinator for Indiana for the past six seasons.

DeBord, a Muncie, Indiana native, spent the past two seasons as Tennessee's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The 60-year-old also twice served as Michigan's offensive coordinator and was Central Michigan's head coach from 2000 to 2003.

Former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich is expected to be a top candidate for Tennessee's offensive coordinator job, a source said.